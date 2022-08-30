Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Livingston Central 3 Trigg County 0
Livingston Central took down Trigg County in straight sets to claim a district volleyball battle Friday at Wildcat Gym. Here is a YSE gallery from the matchup.
Henderson Runs Past Christian County 43-14 (w/PHOTOS)
In a Friday night battle of the Colonels, Henderson County jumped on Christian County early to build a big halftime lead and cruised through an abbreviated 2nd half on the way to a 43-14 victory at the Stadium of Champions. Just as they did a week ago in a loss...
Conlee Lindsey Picks Up Another Win at Western Hills
Another day, another good round for University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey Thursday afternoon. Lindsey blazed through nine holes at Western Hills, shooting a 35 to take medalist honors in a match with golfers from UHA, Christian County, and Logan County. Logan County’s Abby Forbes finished second with a round of...
Henderson Halts Hoptown Boys’ Winning Run 5-0
After winning three straight and four of their last five to nose above .500 for the first time this season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team saw that run come to an end on Thursday at the hands of visiting Henderson County. Hoptown drops its fifth match in a row...
Caldwell Volleyball Continues Streak Against Hopkins Central
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team continued its mastery of 7th District foe Hopkins County Central Thursday night. Caldwell’s girls swept three sets, winning 25-14, 25-20, 25-14. It was the 20th straight win for the Lady Tigers over the Lady Storm. Caldwell’s lead in the all-time series is...
Hoptown Girls Shut Out by Visiting Henderson
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team failed to find the back of the net for the fifth time this season on Thursday, falling 7-0 to defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County at the Stadium of Champions. The goal-shy Lady Tigers slip to 1-6-1 ahead of a matchup with Muhlenberg County on...
Trigg Girls Rout Webster for Spot in 2A Section 1 Final (w/PHOTOS)
The high-scoring Trigg County girls’ soccer team earned its first shutout victory of the season on Thursday, drilling Webster County 9-0 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 semifinals at Hopkins County Central. The Lady Wildcats move to 7-1 with their seventh straight win and earn a spot in Saturday’s...
Lady Blazers Sweep Hoptown in District Battle
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are now on a bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their tenth straight win Thursday night, rolling past Hopkinsville in straight sets in an 8th District battle. The Lady Blazers opened quick, taking the first set 25-7. The second set saw...
