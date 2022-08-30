Read full article on original website
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
Amazon Android Days features big discounts on the entire OnePlus lineup
As part of Amazon’s Android Days event, a 48-hour flash sale dedicated to Android phones and accessories, most of the OnePlus phone lineup is currently discounted. OnePlus phones, especially the budget models, are usually well worth the normal asking price, and with extra discounts like this one, they become impossible-to-ignore deals that are just looking to make all your tech geek friends jealous.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
The best prepaid phone plans
Prepaid plans have never been as popular as their postpaid counterparts. The major U.S. carriers advertise their postpaid plans front and center, with their prepaid options tucked away as an afterthought. But this doesn't mean prepaid plans aren't worthwhile. Prepaid plans offer numerous benefits, the major one being that they're...
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro is a powerful compact projector for all your entertainment needs
One of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy a “big screen” experience without the big price tag, is to invest in a projector. Yet, with dozens of options available in the market with tall claims, picking up an ideal projector for your needs can sometimes be confusing. VANKYO’s latest offering − Leisure 470 Pro, stands out among the bunch for its smaller form factor, compatibility with popular streaming devices, excellent visuals, and superior sound. Whether you want to use a projector as a home theater or in outdoor gardens, VANKYO’s newest product − Leisure 470 Pro, can be the best portable outdoor phone projector. Let’s check it out.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
How to better manage notifications on your Android phone
Notification overload is a major issue for many of us. Apps installed on your phone periodically send notifications to capture your attention. If you have hundreds of apps installed on your amazing Android phone, it can quickly add up and become a cause of frustration. Unwanted notifications affect your work-life balance and mental health. So, if your phone is constantly buzzing with notifications, take these steps to manage notifications on your Android phone in a better way.
How to watch Honor's 'Connected Future' keynote
On September 2nd, Honor is hosting its very first IFA keynote in Berlin. While details are vague, we can expect an entire line-up of new devices, from laptops to earbuds. In the video below, you can tune in to the live stream at 5 pm CEST (4 pm BST, 11 am EST) and get to learn about the latest and greatest from Honor.
Samsung is bringing the affordable Galaxy A23 5G and its 120Hz display to the US
Although Samsung's Galaxy A-series targets all sorts of price points and specs, not all phones are made available in every market. While we here in the US have access to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13 — both of which make for some of the best budget Android phones around — other models, such as the Galaxy A33, remain exclusive to other regions. Today, Samsung is expanding the A-series in the US with an all-new model destined to sway some budget-conscious buyers.
Google Play Store billing alternatives pilot is here, but not in the US
Earlier this year, Google revealed it would allow Android developers to offer alternative payment systems in its apps as long as the company still offered Play Store billing as an option. Now, the pilot for the scheme called “User Choice Billing” has been quietly revealed by Google with it announcing markets and various restrictions to which developers can take part.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
Huawei unveils camera-centric Nova 10 smartphone lineup and Watch D at IFA 2022
Huawei has seen its fortunes diminish over the past few years as a consequence of the US trade ban. To make matters worse for the Chinese manufacturer, Google revoked access to Play Services, leading the company to come up with its own solution known as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country as well as in neighboring regions in addition to international markets like Europe. Well, the list of Huawei devices going global grows longer this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones — known as the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 — in addition to the health-oriented Watch D smartwatch.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.
September Google Play system updates add some new features for Wear OS users
Earlier this year, Google started publicizing all the changes it regularly delivered via Google Play system updates. We saw the first September update make an appearance yesterday, with enhancements to Google Kids Space, account syncing, and account recovery. These releases aren't strictly once-a-month, though, and it turns out we did not have to wait very long at all for the next one this time. The latest Google Play system updates are now looking to enhance the way Android works with Wear OS, fixing some problems and introducing several small refinements.
Your Google Pixel 6 is set to get a new way to silence incoming calls
Until last year, you needed to use the "Hey Google" hotword before every interaction with Google Assistant on your phone. With the Pixel 6's arrival in October 2021, Google debuted Quick phrases that let you skip the hotword for some commonly used commands. A few months later, Google further expanded the feature to more languages. Currently, you can use Quick phrases for two actions: "stop" or "snooze" alarms and to "answer" or "decline" incoming calls. Annoyingly, there's no option to "silence" an incoming call. A teardown of the latest Google app indicates this could soon change.
Google Pixel 7 phones could mark the arrival of higher-quality Bluetooth LE Audio on Android
The Pixel 6a might've just arrived on store shelves a month ago, but we're already looking forward to what's next from Google. With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro likely a month out from a full reveal, it's time for the leaks and rumors to really kick into high gear. Thanks to an early reveal, we already know what both devices look like, but that doesn't mean Google doesn't have some surprises in store — specifically regarding audio streaming.
How to add fonts to Google Docs
Not everyone prefers the default Arial font in Google Docs. Google offers several font styles, and you can add more fonts if you aren't fond of the default selection in Google Docs. Whether you use a Windows desktop, Mac, or one of the best Chromebooks, Google syncs the added fonts (and extensions) to your account and makes them available on every device.
