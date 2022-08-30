ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Conlee Lindsey Picks Up Another Win at Western Hills

Another day, another good round for University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey Thursday afternoon. Lindsey blazed through nine holes at Western Hills, shooting a 35 to take medalist honors in a match with golfers from UHA, Christian County, and Logan County. Logan County’s Abby Forbes finished second with a round of...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Trigg Girls Rout Webster for Spot in 2A Section 1 Final (w/PHOTOS)

The high-scoring Trigg County girls’ soccer team earned its first shutout victory of the season on Thursday, drilling Webster County 9-0 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 semifinals at Hopkins County Central. The Lady Wildcats move to 7-1 with their seventh straight win and earn a spot in Saturday’s...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Henderson Halts Hoptown Boys’ Winning Run 5-0

After winning three straight and four of their last five to nose above .500 for the first time this season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team saw that run come to an end on Thursday at the hands of visiting Henderson County. Hoptown drops its fifth match in a row...
HENDERSON, KY
Hoptown Girls Shut Out by Visiting Henderson

The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team failed to find the back of the net for the fifth time this season on Thursday, falling 7-0 to defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County at the Stadium of Champions. The goal-shy Lady Tigers slip to 1-6-1 ahead of a matchup with Muhlenberg County on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Caldwell’s Girls Shut Out Todd Central 6-0, Now 6-2-1

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team is 4-0 all-time against Todd County Central after blanking the Lady Rebels 6-0 Thursday night at Butler Stadium. Tallie Branch and Mariah Merritt each had two goals as Caldwell’s girls improved to 6-2-1 on the season. Branch had two goals in the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Caldwell Volleyball Continues Streak Against Hopkins Central

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team continued its mastery of 7th District foe Hopkins County Central Thursday night. Caldwell’s girls swept three sets, winning 25-14, 25-20, 25-14. It was the 20th straight win for the Lady Tigers over the Lady Storm. Caldwell’s lead in the all-time series is...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Trigg Golfers Top Caldwell 3.5 to 2.5 in Match Play

Caldwell County and Trigg County squared off in a rare match-play high school golf competition Thursday at Princeton Golf Club. The visiting Wildcats edged the Tigers 3.5 points to 2.5 points in a close match. Here are the individual match results:. Hunter Reynolds (Trigg) defeated Austin Crick 2 up. Collin...
