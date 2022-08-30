Read full article on original website
Bobcats roll Riverview
All three phases of the game were on display for the Buchholz football team on Friday night at Citizens Field. And it only took 19 seconds for the Bobcats to score the game-winner. Senior Jaren Hamilton returned the opening kick 89 yards for a score to give the host Bobcats...
Dixie County routes Trenton
After being shut out last week, Dixie County found themselves on the other side of a blowout as the Bears defeated Trenton, 46-0, behind a four-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Bret Nettles. Dixie County head coach Brock Canaday earned his first career win as a head coach. “I’m proud of...
Ridaught: New coach, new era of Gator football
It’s hard to imagine that I’ve been attending Gator football games for over 40 years. Excluding interim coaches, new University of Florida football coach Billy Napier will be the 10th Gator coach on the sidelines since I’ve been a fan. I began attending Gator home football games...
Head start center opens in Newberry
The new Episcopal Children’s Services Head Start Child Care Partner (CCP) center opened its doors on Monday in Newberry. Episcopal Children’s Services (ECS) serves over 53,000 children and their families in 14 counties throughout Florida. ECS uses research and practices to help children enter school ready to learn.
Car hits, kills cyclist in Otter Creek
A car struck and killed a Gainesville woman riding a bicycle along State Road 24 in Otter Creek on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 31-year-old High Springs man was driving a 2013 BMW sedan east along State Road 24 near SW 3rd Street around 4:40 a.m. when he collided with a 63-year-old Gainesville woman riding a bicycle east on SR 24.
SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Suwannee County
An SUV stuck and killed an Old Town man walking his bicycle along US 27 in Suwannee County on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 48-year-old female from O’Brien was driving an SUV south on US 27 north of County Road 137 around 8:40 p.m. when she struck a 56-year-old Old Town man with a bicycle who was in the southbound lane.
Florida Finds: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
If you drive down Archer Road through the busy section between 34th Street and the exit and entry ramps for Interstate 75, you will be maneuvering down the main drag with one of the largest retail centers in the southeast on one side of it and strip mall heaven on the other.
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping near Trenton
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to apprehend a man accused of battery and kidnapping a female early Thursday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies arrested Frank Desalvo, 50, following a domestic dispute that started near Fort White around 4 a.m. and ended near Trenton.
LCPD announces DUI checkpoint for Saturday
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) will be conducting a multi-agency DUI checkpoint stop on Saturday to help reduce driver-impaired crashes during the Labor Day weekend. According to an LCPD release, the checkpoints will be held between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. and will target drivers who are consuming drugs or alcohol.
