ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyd9U_0hbOBwB400
The teen was found unresponsive inside a pool in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department's Towson precinct were called for a potential drowning shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located Mejia, who appeared to be unresponsive inside a pool at the location. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, where he was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what caused Majia to drown. No other information has been released by investigators.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Baltimore high school student fatally shot on campus after dismissal; suspect arrested

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore high school student was fatally shot on the facility’s campus on Friday about 20 minutes after dismissal, authorities said. According to Baltimore City Public Schools officials, the shooting occurred at about 2:53 p.m. EDT at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School also known as Mervo, WJZ-TV reported. Students were leaving for the afternoon when the victim was confronted by a male student from another school, according to The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Towson, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police Precinct#Daily Voice Baltimore
wypr.org

Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Woodbridge Home In Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a home in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the home in the 13700 block of Kaywood Drive after residents said shots were fired at them while they were outside of the house, according to Prince William County police. The suspect reportedly...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore fire captain dies after motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore fire captain has died after he crashed while riding his motorcycle to work earlier this week, the Baltimore Fire Department said Friday. His department identified him as Captain Anthony J. Workman, a 16-year-veteran with the department. He was 45. Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift. Workman collided with a car Wednesday on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.  Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash. WJZ was there when firefighters gathered outside Shock Trauma in support of Workman: 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy