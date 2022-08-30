Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

The teen was found unresponsive inside a pool in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department's Towson precinct were called for a potential drowning shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located Mejia, who appeared to be unresponsive inside a pool at the location. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, where he was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what caused Majia to drown. No other information has been released by investigators.

