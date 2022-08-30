Read full article on original website
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
Facebook and Instagram may eventually have more paywalled features
Paywalled features always have the potential to be annoying, but they're still valuable ways for developers to innovate while continuing to be able to offer free access. While historically a lot of free services have been ad-funded, some companies are increasingly looking at paywalls to compensate for shifting revenue streams — not unlike what Meta’s advertisement-based monetization model is dealing with in the face of changes like Apple's App Tracking Transparency measures. A report now suggests that Meta is working on new paid features for its various social media platforms, and has created a New Monetization Experiences group to drive this effort.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.
How to add fonts to Google Docs
Not everyone prefers the default Arial font in Google Docs. Google offers several font styles, and you can add more fonts if you aren't fond of the default selection in Google Docs. Whether you use a Windows desktop, Mac, or one of the best Chromebooks, Google syncs the added fonts (and extensions) to your account and makes them available on every device.
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
Google Pixel Fold is on track for 2023, says new report
The Google Pixel foldable phone has been rumored for a few years now, but the complicated story has seen a few sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and yet again in 2022. According to a new report in The New York Times, Google is still aiming to produce its own foldable phone, and it's currently on track to arrive in 2023. It says, "Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023."
Google will now pay you when you find security bugs in its open source projects
Google is generous when it comes to paying out security researchers who find bugs and vulnerabilities in its products. After all, it’s better to spend that money on mitigating problems rather than fixing them after a hack or attack has happened. Now Google is expanding its Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP) to its open-source projects. As announced today, researchers can now submit bugs and vulnerabilities they find that can impact Google’s entire open-source ecosystem and get rewarded.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Upgrade to Google One’s 2TB annual storage plan and get a free Nest Hub
One of the perks of a Google One membership is that you get freebies and other benefits every once in a while. The big G has previously bundled a free Nest mini and even a Nest Hub with selected Google One plans in the US and Canada. The company is again running a similar campaign, where it is providing a free Nest Hub to new Google One subscribers.
How to better manage notifications on your Android phone
Notification overload is a major issue for many of us. Apps installed on your phone periodically send notifications to capture your attention. If you have hundreds of apps installed on your amazing Android phone, it can quickly add up and become a cause of frustration. Unwanted notifications affect your work-life balance and mental health. So, if your phone is constantly buzzing with notifications, take these steps to manage notifications on your Android phone in a better way.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
Your Google Pixel 6 is set to get a new way to silence incoming calls
Until last year, you needed to use the "Hey Google" hotword before every interaction with Google Assistant on your phone. With the Pixel 6's arrival in October 2021, Google debuted Quick phrases that let you skip the hotword for some commonly used commands. A few months later, Google further expanded the feature to more languages. Currently, you can use Quick phrases for two actions: "stop" or "snooze" alarms and to "answer" or "decline" incoming calls. Annoyingly, there's no option to "silence" an incoming call. A teardown of the latest Google app indicates this could soon change.
Google Keep's new tile lets you quickly make notes on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.
Google Pixel 7 phones could mark the arrival of higher-quality Bluetooth LE Audio on Android
The Pixel 6a might've just arrived on store shelves a month ago, but we're already looking forward to what's next from Google. With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro likely a month out from a full reveal, it's time for the leaks and rumors to really kick into high gear. Thanks to an early reveal, we already know what both devices look like, but that doesn't mean Google doesn't have some surprises in store — specifically regarding audio streaming.
You can soon answer WhatsApp calls from your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Apart from using WhatsApp to chat with your friends and family, you can also use the app to call them. If you frequently use WhatsApp calling and wear a Wear OS smartwatch, you'd know that you won't get any notification for the incoming call—forget about taking the call. At best, you can hang up the call after you have accepted it. This led to a frustrating user experience and was a puzzling limitation since you can receive regular calls on Wear OS watches. Now, if you own the Wear OS 3-based Galaxy Watch 4 or 5, this will soon no longer be an issue.
You can now host YouTube watch parties with your friends on Google Meet
Stay-at-home restrictions really helped drive the popularity of services that let us consume our favorite media while sharing the experience with friends. Apple users got SharePlay support on FaceTime, and Android's had access to features like Duo's live sharing mode for supported Samsung and Pixel phones. Now YouTube is trying out its own solution with an experimental feature called "live share," letting friends share videos while connected over Google Meet.
Google Play Store billing alternatives pilot is here, but not in the US
Earlier this year, Google revealed it would allow Android developers to offer alternative payment systems in its apps as long as the company still offered Play Store billing as an option. Now, the pilot for the scheme called “User Choice Billing” has been quietly revealed by Google with it announcing markets and various restrictions to which developers can take part.
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
