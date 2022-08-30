ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Trap, VA

Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia

A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
