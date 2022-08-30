ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam

An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

2 charged with murder in death of Opelika infant in 2000

OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities say a woman and her former boyfriend are charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago. Opelika police say 43-year-old Tomeika Hughley and 42-year-old Bobby Beaty were indicted in the death of Jarquavious...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his grandfather overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, 21-year-old Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Franklin said the incident happened early Thursday morning in...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Valley father finds missing son dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - “I told him I loved him, I’m proud of him, I don’t know what he was going through. I don’t know what happened to him,” says Jamie Barber, father of Joshua Barber. Through tears and grief, the father of 30-year-old Joshua...
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Narrow Lane Road Thursday morning. One of them died, and a suspect is charged with murder. Police say the two victims were found in the 4500 block at about 8:40 a.m. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.  On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.  After arriving at the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
WETUMPKA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrests two during search warrant and seizes $14,904 worth of narcotics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County. Authorities […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant led to over $14,000 seized in drugs. On Wednesday, August 31, Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander were arrested for the following:. Trafficking cocaine. Trafficking ecstasy. Possession of codeine with the intent...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Union Springs Police offers reward for ongoing murder investigation

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — The Union Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide and is asking for help from the public. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, Rashaad Williams. Thursday, August 18, 2022, Police arrived in...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

