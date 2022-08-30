Read full article on original website
Grafaiai, The Toxic Monkey Pokemon, Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailers
After multiple teases earlier this week, two new trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unveiled Grafaiai, a Pokemon with the ability to add some color to the world via graffiti. Grafaiai is a dual Poison- and Normal-type that paints using poison it spits from its mouth. Its official bio...
Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular Event Returns In September
Niantic is bringing back Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event from 10 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 12 local time. The Psychic Spectacular events have always featured Psychic-type Pokemon, and this upcoming one will be no exception. September's event will feature Deoxys and Mega Alakazam. A new Shiny Elgyem will also be making its first debut ever in Pokemon Go.
Apex Legends Mobile Your Challenge Awaits Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched a little over a week ago, bringing with it a series of seasonal events that reward players with free in-game cosmetics, currency, and other loot. Hyperbeat's latest seasonal event, Your Challenge Awaits, is a Caustic-themed LTE that rewards players who complete the event's challenges with several items, including a mobile-exclusive legend skin for Caustic.
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.
Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Tchia Gameplay Walkthrough Shows Off Glider And Soul Jumping
Indie studio Awaceb released its upcoming game Tchia's gameplay walkthrough--a 10-minute video focused on exploration tools in a New Caledonian-inspired setting. Tchia takes place in a tropical open world and follows a young girl's journey to rescue her father from the archipelago's cruel ruler, Meavora. In the gameplay walkthrough, Tchia...
How To Turn Your Titan Into A Thunder-Bomber In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
Each Guardian class in Destiny 2 has a specific idea behind it, and when it comes to Titans, that archetype is all about crushing enemies and scattering their ashes into the wind. With the Arc 3.0 subclass live and charged up for battle, Titans are now deadlier than ever before thanks to the lightning-fast mobility and aggression that they can take advantage of with that element.
Tower Of Fantasy Beginner's Guide: Tips For Getting Started In The New Anime MMORPG
Tower of Fantasy is off to a strong start, with more than 10 million downloads following its global release on August 10. Though heavily inspired by Genshin Impact--with an emphasis on open exploration, gacha-style character collecting, and action RPG combat--Tower of Fantasy does more than enough to stand on its own. Part of that is thanks to the game's MMORPG elements, with options to join guilds, team up to tackle world bosses, help fellow players with puzzles, and more.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter. According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item...
Bungie Wants Destiny 2: Lightfall To Feel Like Blade Runner Meets Independence Day
It was back during the showcase for the Beyond Light expansion in 2020 that Bungie first gave an indication of where its overall story for Destiny 2 would be headed over the next few years. It was the first time the developer mentioned The Witch Queen, the expansion to follow Beyond Light, and gave an even further look to the future with Lightfall. Though Bungie provided few details at the time, a black-and-white logo treatment and the name of the expansion were enough to conjure a lot of ideas about just how dark and desolate Destiny 2 would get as it hurtled toward the conclusion of its current story arc, the Light and Darkness saga.
Destiny 2: Season of the Plunder Xur Location September 2, 2022
We've come to yet another weekend of Destiny 2, which means that Xur is making his way back to one of his various locations to sell you some fancy new wares. He's brand new weapons for sale that can get you geared up to take on more pirates in Season of Plunder, plus some extremely hard to get armor from the Season of Opulence from way back during the Forsaken expansion. Here's where you'll need to head to find Xur this week and the wonderful Exotics he's selling.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle. According to...
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
FIFA・
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News
Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Season Seven Community Day: Official Sea of Thieves
The next Sea Of Thieves Community Day is almost upon us! Featuring freebies, sales and the chance to increase Ancient Skeleton appearances, Sept 17th is the date to mark on your calendar. We're looking forward to seeing what you all get up to!
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Everything We Know
Square Enix isn't stopping with merely bringing Cloud Strife's journey to a new generation of players--a remake of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is coming and with it, the story of the legendary hero Zack Fair. Revealed during 2022's Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a faithful remake of 2007's Crisis Core. The game delves deep into what happened leading up to the events of Final Fantasy 7, as well as how Zack is an incredibly important part of Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth's history. Here is everything you need to know about the game before it hits shelves later this Winter.
Razer Kishi V2 iOS Controller Is Available Now
The mobile controller market is getting competitive, but the Razer Kishi has always landed near the top in terms of devices worth recommending. Razer updated the device to version two back in June, but that upgrade of the controller was only available for Android devices. Today, the controller is also available for iOS devices.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
