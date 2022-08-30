Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Antonio sees increased chance for rain, thunderstorms on Labor Day
Chances for thunderstorms are more likely on Labor Day.
KSAT 12
Watch Live: Heavy rains cause some street flooding in parts of San Antonio
Not everyone has seen rain so far this weekend, but some parts of San Antonio have had some soaking downpours and it’s causing some flooded roads. Get the latest forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey here. LIVE RADAR:. To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather...
KSAT 12
Few downpours possible over Labor Day weekend
SATURDAY (60% p.m. coverage) Expect a quiet start to Saturday, with rain chances gradually increasing in the afternoon. That’s when pockets of showers and storms will be around the San Antonio metro area. Overall coverage will be around 60%. That means that some will get heavy downpours while others will miss out on the rain. If you get heavy rain this afternoon, localized flooding will be a possibility.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio warned of minor flooding Monday as rain expected all week
Temperatures could drop throughout the week.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers show videos, pictures as much of San Antonio gets good soaking on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Much of the San Antonio area got some good soaking downpours on Saturday evening. There could be more showers on Sunday morning and a chance for rain on Labor Day be sure to follow the latest forecast from the KSAT meteorologists. Submit your photos through the...
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guess the rent of this charming historic San Antonio home near Pearl
The home is a four-minute bike ride to the Pearl.
tpr.org
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released
San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
Two horses killed in Friday morning crash
SAN ANTONIO — Two horses were killed in a crash Friday morning that caused a significant backup on Highway 90 near Highway 211. Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a truck towing a horse trailer was traveling east on Highway 90 when it was hit from behind by another truck.
KSAT 12
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities
New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
MuySA: San Antonio's surprising history, development of Roosevelt Avenue
Why is it named Roosevelt?
devinenews.com
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years. Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist. After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S....
How the proposed bus from Austin to San Antonio stacks up to other major cities
Other cities use buses and rail lines.
14 new or classic San Antonio restaurants, bars to try this Labor Day weekend
Here are your Labor Day plans.
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 7