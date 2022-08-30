ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Few downpours possible over Labor Day weekend

SATURDAY (60% p.m. coverage) Expect a quiet start to Saturday, with rain chances gradually increasing in the afternoon. That’s when pockets of showers and storms will be around the San Antonio metro area. Overall coverage will be around 60%. That means that some will get heavy downpours while others will miss out on the rain. If you get heavy rain this afternoon, localized flooding will be a possibility.
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released

San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities

New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
