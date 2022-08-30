Traffic Alert: I-82 eastbound re-opens south of Ellensburg for vehicle fire

Image via WSDOT

UPDATE: The roadway has fully re-opened and the vehicle fire has been put out, according to Snoqualmie Pass traffic officials.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Transit authorities are asking that anyone traveling through the eastbound lane of I-82 near Ellensburg be mindful of a vehicle fire that forced them to close the roadway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this alert went into effect just after Noon on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The vehicle fire is occurring near milepost 3, which is located just south of Ellensburg and the roadways meeting point with I-90.

Real-Time travel data shows that traffic is being impacted as far south as the border with Yakima County. Stop-and-go traffic is currently ranging from the roadway near the Yakima Firing Center to I-90.

At this stage, drivers are being asked to take a detour through S.R. 821 as an alternate route. There is no estimated time of re-opening and currently, westbound traffic is not being impacted by this closure.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

