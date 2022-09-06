ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 2-Piece Sweater Set Is the New Cozy Girl Uniform

By Suzy Forman
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not always easy being a Cozy Girl. Dress codes, public outings, extreme weather and rough, itchy clothing are just a few of many factors working against us. Is it so wrong to want to feel like we’re wrapped up in a soft cloud 24/7?

Of course, we want our cozy clothing to be stylish too. We don’t want to have to sacrifice comfort or fashion — we want both and we’re not going to pretend we don’t. That’s why we love co-ord sets so much. We especially adore them when they’re on Amazon, affordable and well-rated. This set is the perfect example!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set starting at just $26 at Amazon!

We knew this knit sweater set would be our Cozy Girl uniform as soon as we saw it — especially for fall. It’s soft and has a loose fit — but it’s not baggy or messy. It elevates itself over other loungewear by adding on details like dropped shoulders, a V-neckline and a wing collar. The shorts have a drawstring too!

This matching set also comes in eight colors, as opposed to so many other styles that come in just one or two. You could go for a beige, black or navy, or you could try a color like pink, red or green. There are others to see as well, so make sure you check them all out on the Amazon page to see which one(s) suit your style!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set starting at just $26 at Amazon!

Part of being a Cozy Girl means not getting stressed about getting dressed. That’s yet another reason why we love this set ; it's an entire outfit in one! A perfect find for those “no thoughts, just vibes” days. You can always mix and match too, perhaps pairing the top with jeans or leggings or the shorts with a tank or cropped tee. So easy — and just right for this time of year!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set starting at just $26 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from PRETTYGARDEN here and explore more lounge sets here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

