This 2-Piece Sweater Set Is the New Cozy Girl Uniform

It’s not always easy being a Cozy Girl. Dress codes, public outings, extreme weather and rough, itchy clothing are just a few of many factors working against us. Is it so wrong to want to feel like we’re wrapped up in a soft cloud 24/7?

Of course, we want our cozy clothing to be stylish too. We don’t want to have to sacrifice comfort or fashion — we want both and we’re not going to pretend we don’t. That’s why we love co-ord sets so much. We especially adore them when they’re on Amazon, affordable and well-rated. This set is the perfect example!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN 2-Piece Knit Sweater Set starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

We knew this knit sweater set would be our Cozy Girl uniform as soon as we saw it — especially for fall. It’s soft and has a loose fit — but it’s not baggy or messy. It elevates itself over other loungewear by adding on details like dropped shoulders, a V-neckline and a wing collar. The shorts have a drawstring too!

This matching set also comes in eight colors, as opposed to so many other styles that come in just one or two. You could go for a beige, black or navy, or you could try a color like pink, red or green. There are others to see as well, so make sure you check them all out on the Amazon page to see which one(s) suit your style!

Part of being a Cozy Girl means not getting stressed about getting dressed. That’s yet another reason why we love this set ; it's an entire outfit in one! A perfect find for those “no thoughts, just vibes” days. You can always mix and match too, perhaps pairing the top with jeans or leggings or the shorts with a tank or cropped tee. So easy — and just right for this time of year!

