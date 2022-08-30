ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Deal Alert: Save $300 Off Select Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets at Dell (Terminator 2, The Simpsons, and Street Fighter)

Dell is offering up to $300 off select Arcade1Up arcade gaming cabinets. These aren't the ones that nobody wants; these are some of Arcade1Up's most popular cabinets including the Terminator 2 cabinet complete with light guns, The Simpsons 4-player cabinet, and the Street Fighter "Big Blue" cabinet. Arcade1Up cabinets are 3:4 replicas of the arcade original, making them approximately 4 feet tall. The ones on sale today include a matching themed riser that raises the height by another 1 foot, giving you the option of either sitting or standup play. All these cabinets have controls for 2- or 4-person local multiplayer, but if you don't have a buddy around to play with, you can hop onto the live WiFi (no subscription required) to play with other remote Arcade1Up players. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat packed, which means that some (easy) assembly will be required on your part.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Labor Deals Happening Right Now

Can you smell that? That's right. It's the sweet, sweet smell of all the end-of-Summer deals ramping up ahead of this year's Holiday shopping season. But, with Labor Day weekend upon us, there's plenty of great savings you can take advantage of right now on all of this year's most popular items.
NFL
IGN

Deal Alert: Score a 65" Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV for $1399.99

OLED TVs are still considered to be the best TVs on the market. Of the few OLED TV brands that are available, LG and Sony are the two that are most highly recommended. Both brands have OLED lineups with several generations of updates, boast impeccable image quality, and sport gaming-centric features for gamers with current generation consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X. These top flight TVs used to command a premium price that matched their reputation, but no longer.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals

The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Android Tv#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Wd Black Sn850x
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phone Arena

T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins

T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
Us Weekly

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales

Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users warned to check Wi-Fi settings to avoid serious privacy issue

If you are one of the billions of people who use an Android device, you are being alerted to a common oversight that could cost you. You should check your WiFi settings immediately to make sure that it truly off, as it has been pointed out that it could still be running in the background if you simply turn it off.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy