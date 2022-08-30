Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that victims of rape and incest can take emergency contraception and contact the police despite the state’s abortion ban. Abbott mentioned this during an interview for Lone Star Politics, a show produced by KXAS-TV (NBC 5) and The Dallas Morning News, which will air on Sunday. To avoid becoming pregnant in the first place, it’s important that they get the chance to see a doctor quickly so they may acquire the Plan B pill. A rapist can be apprehended and brought to justice if the crime is reported to authorities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO