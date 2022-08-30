Read full article on original website
Bohica
4d ago
It Use to be a good school… Whole city is going down hill… The again Southern Hills use to be the nicest side of Shreveport back in the 70s,80s and 90s… Sadly things change… Then again Cedar Grove use to be a nice place live back in the 60s…
Reply(1)
9
Rusty Walters
4d ago
WHYdid it take law Enforcement officers an HOUR to respond ??? And WHY were the little thugs released to parents ???
Reply(1)
7
penny cush
4d ago
No gang problem our mayor is blind, stupid & don't give a damn about Shreveport or her people
Reply(3)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier Police Sergeant Held Without Bond In Federal Investigation
After a weekend raid at the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Hall, Police Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested. Sanford was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. Now it appears he will remain there for the foreseeable future. During the weekend raid, federal agents...
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
KTAL
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q973radio.com
Caddo Police Arrest At Least 12 Students For 2 Gang Fights At Southwood High School in Shreveport
At least 12 students were arrested on Tuesday after 2 different gang fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport. The twelve teenagers were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, and one of them was charged with battery. All were released to their guardians. ((Featured Image Photo Credit:...
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)
September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
KSLA
SPD honors SPAR employee shot at park trying to break up fight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is recognizing the actions of a city employee who was shot at a park in early August while trying to break up a fight. [RELATED: CITY WORKER WHO WAS SHOT IS GLAD TO BE ALIVE]. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chief Wayne Smith...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests
Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
KTBS
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
KTAL
Unlocked doors provide opportunity for youth in Bosssier City facility to runaway
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Unlocked doors and few consequences, if any, are giving youth housed in a Bossier City center a prime opportunity to walk out the door with no resistance from staff. In August, at least three teens reportedly ran away from youth shelters in Bossier City....
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout
Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
KSLA
Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
KSLA
Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund. Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in...
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union, co-defendant to be detained until next hearing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A hearing on whether or not to hold a Bossier Police sergeant until his trial date was held Thursday, Sept. 1. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford was arrested the last weekend of August after the FBI conducted a raid at the department’s headquarters. [ORIGINAL...
Comments / 19