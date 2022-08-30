The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up. According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town's new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town's website.

