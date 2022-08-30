ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, FL

wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night

A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Craig Attilio, 52, was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit eastbound on Orange Grove Road at 9:31 p.m. when a truck driving in front of him began turning left onto 121st Terrace N.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach

A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified minor is expected to survive. The shooting happened at 10342 Fox Trail Road South, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Fox Trail. There is no information on...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids

After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids. Detectives learned that Michael Gallegos was selling opioid pills and allegedly marketing them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. On Sept.1, detectives said they conducted a...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Springs, FL
wflx.com

Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers

Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at stores. Major Paul Rogers, the spokesperson for the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, said there have been 18 distracted thefts reported since May. He said this is significantly more than they've ever seen before.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court

A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning. Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park

After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Project hopes to solve flooding issues in Lake Worth Beach

City officials are taking action to help alleviate flooding in parts of Lake Worth Beach. This is along N F Street and Lucerne Avenue, an area known for flooding. "We've had water that's been standing up to about 12 inches-18 inches in the street," said Roger Bennett who has lived along N F Street for three years.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Martin County school employees can get bonus for perfect attendance

As employers everywhere deal with staffing shortages, the Martin County School District is trying to get creative to recruit and retain employees. The district is offering a new bonus to some staff members who have perfect attendance. Cesar Rodriguez takes pride in his work, delivering much-needed supplies around the Martin...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA

Just a couple days after airlines revised their customer service agreements clarifying when passengers can receive meal and hotel vouchers if a flight is canceled or delayed, delays once again impacted holiday travelers. As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported 15 delays as Palm Beach International Airport and 70 delays at...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up

The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up. According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town's new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town's website.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

North Palm Beach residents raise concerns over proposed development

A revised proposal to build a rental apartment complex in North Palm Beach is raising concerns amongst residents. Developers are seeking approval to develop a 4-story rental community with 181 units. The plan includes townhomes, more than a dozen workforce housing units, a restaurant and parking. Village leaders said the...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Margaritaville at Sea lifts vaccine requirement

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line announced Thursday that it will lift the vaccination requirement for passengers. The new cruise company, launched in May, said that starting Sept. 5 all guests will be welcomed onboard regardless of vaccination status. "We continue to operate highly vaccinated cruises departing from the...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians

It's been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%, which...
FLORIDA STATE

