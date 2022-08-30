Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Craig Attilio, 52, was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit eastbound on Orange Grove Road at 9:31 p.m. when a truck driving in front of him began turning left onto 121st Terrace N.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified minor is expected to survive. The shooting happened at 10342 Fox Trail Road South, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Fox Trail. There is no information on...
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids
After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids. Detectives learned that Michael Gallegos was selling opioid pills and allegedly marketing them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. On Sept.1, detectives said they conducted a...
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95 in Boca Raton
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. Hallandale police responded to an armed robbery at a MetroPCS store located at 214 North Federal Highway. Investigators said two armed men...
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at stores. Major Paul Rogers, the spokesperson for the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, said there have been 18 distracted thefts reported since May. He said this is significantly more than they've ever seen before.
West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court
A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning. Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
Boynton Beach school has Florida's first dual language Haitian Creole program
It's the first of its kind in Florida and only the second in the country. Students at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach are participating in a dual language Haitian Creole program. The School District of Palm Beach County has close to 10,000 Creole-speaking students, and this is a...
Project hopes to solve flooding issues in Lake Worth Beach
City officials are taking action to help alleviate flooding in parts of Lake Worth Beach. This is along N F Street and Lucerne Avenue, an area known for flooding. "We've had water that's been standing up to about 12 inches-18 inches in the street," said Roger Bennett who has lived along N F Street for three years.
Tips for your ribs and wings recipes this Labor Day Weekend
After two years of operating at popup locations around the Palm Beaches, Pig Beach BBQ has planted its roots in West Palm Beach. Located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway used to be a CrossFit gym and then before that Palm Beach Garage. The first locations of the restaurant are in...
Martin County school employees can get bonus for perfect attendance
As employers everywhere deal with staffing shortages, the Martin County School District is trying to get creative to recruit and retain employees. The district is offering a new bonus to some staff members who have perfect attendance. Cesar Rodriguez takes pride in his work, delivering much-needed supplies around the Martin...
Airline staffing shortages impact Labor Day travelers at PBIA
Just a couple days after airlines revised their customer service agreements clarifying when passengers can receive meal and hotel vouchers if a flight is canceled or delayed, delays once again impacted holiday travelers. As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported 15 delays as Palm Beach International Airport and 70 delays at...
Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up
The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up. According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town's new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town's website.
North Palm Beach residents raise concerns over proposed development
A revised proposal to build a rental apartment complex in North Palm Beach is raising concerns amongst residents. Developers are seeking approval to develop a 4-story rental community with 181 units. The plan includes townhomes, more than a dozen workforce housing units, a restaurant and parking. Village leaders said the...
Margaritaville at Sea lifts vaccine requirement
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line announced Thursday that it will lift the vaccination requirement for passengers. The new cruise company, launched in May, said that starting Sept. 5 all guests will be welcomed onboard regardless of vaccination status. "We continue to operate highly vaccinated cruises departing from the...
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
It's been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%, which...
