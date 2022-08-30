Read full article on original website
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the upcoming Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month. Speaking...
Polygon
Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week’s slate of new movies to watch at home is led by Elvis, the audaciously over-the-top Elvis Presley biopic by none other than Baz Luhrmann. While you’re in the mood for that, why not consider Elvis Presley’s best movies as an actor or other good movies about musicians?
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Polygon
What to watch for The Rings of Power to get reacquainted with Lord of the Rings
This weekend sees the release of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon’s mega-sized series is one of The Big TV Events of the Year, and it’s also a great reason to revisit earlier entries in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. Believe it...
Polygon
Behind Galadriel’s life-or-death choice in the Rings of Power premiere
The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
Polygon
Are Lord of the Rings’ elf/human relationships as bad as The Rings of Power says?
Early on in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, viewers are privy to a conversation between Arondir — an original character invented by Amazon — and his friend, in which the latter discusses the tragic history of romance between elves and humans. In his eyes, Arondir is foolish for having allowed himself to fall for Bronwyn, a human healer from the nearby village of Tirharad (also invented for the series).
ETOnline.com
Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After First Solo Skydiving Jump
Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star with nearly 100,000 followers and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist in 2017, died on Aug. 27 after her first solo skydiving jump when her main parachute failed to open in time. According to multiple reports, Tanya had taken one skydiving course, which made her...
Polygon
When Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres and where to watch it
The new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video. After that, the show’s remaining episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.
Polygon
Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat
There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
Polygon
Everything The Rings of Power revisits from the Lord of the Rings trilogy (so far)
One of the appeals of a sprawling prequel series like The Rings of Power is in seeing the world you love from the Lord of the Rings movies (and the Hobbit trilogy, we see and appreciate those fans as well) in a very different form. This lets fans participate on another level entirely, making every new tidbit that the show reveals a puzzle in and of itself, a pocket mystery where we already know the end, but not the “how” or “why.”
Polygon
What really happened in Lord of the Rings’ war against Morgoth, in under 1,000 words
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with an info dump. Elves! Trees! War! Destruction, death, and finally — a great peace. But is it enough exposition? Due to the unusually specific way in which author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has been licensed for film, there are many things that the creative team can allude to but not explain. And the biggest of those is the war against the dark god, Morgoth, which forms the bulk of the events of The Silmarillion.
Polygon
This Lord of the Rings Middle-earth map can help you navigate The Rings of Power
J.R.R. Tolkien didn’t just love maps — he ascribed the entire world-building success of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to his cartographical exercises. And it’s no surprise that the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power honors Tolkien’s achievement in rendering Middle-earth in map form.
Polygon
Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore
Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Polygon
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers’ overview trailer shows this hedgehog is ready to kick your ass
“Gotta go fast” is the famous mantra espoused by Sonic the Hedgehog — but there is so much more to him than that. Sonic is a fighter, a hacker, an explorer, a lover, and Sonic Frontiers is going to explore every facet of one of our most complex pop cultural icons.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a creepy-cute new lemur Pokémon, Grafaiai
A brand-new Pokémon, Grafaiai, is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, developer Game Freak and The Pokémon Company revealed Thursday. The reveal is part of a weeklong tease of the new Pokémon, which paints trees using colorful secretions affected by the berries it eats.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokémon was inspired by a real painted forest
A new Pokémon was revealed this morning, Grafaiai — a playful Pokémon iteration on the long-figured lemurs called Aye-ayes. Grafaiai is another Pokémon that’ll show up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a unique creature that’s made its home in the games’ Paldea region.
Polygon
Dwarves bring the party that The Rings of Power badly needs
Not to get political, but if you ask me about which of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy humanoids is best, dwarves or elves, I would go with dwarves every time. You are free to think what you wish — again, this nation is so divided, heaven forbid we draw more lines here — but if you find yourself on Team Elf, please do yourself a favor. Check out the second episode of Amazon’s The Rings of Power, and reconsider.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s Wrecking Crew has a loopy connection to Thor and the Avengers
She-Hulk isn’t exactly a working-class hero. As a high-powered attorney (albeit one now working in the somewhat dubious field of superhuman law), Jen Walters is the closest thing to a strictly white-collar superhero we’ve seen since Tony Stark drove his last Audi into the sunset. The same can’t...
