DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night. Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around both of them as Creed’s car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall. Gragson and his team climbed the fence in celebration of his fourth win this season — and the fourth straight Darlington Xfinity win for owner JR Motorsports. “We won this race here last year and we put on one hell of a show for the fans,” Gragson said.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO