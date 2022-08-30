Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 AND 411 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 AND 425 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions when combined can lead to rapid fire spread and long range spotting by embers.
