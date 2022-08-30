Mr. William David “Dave” Harrell

Mr. William David “Dave” Harrell , age 53, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022.

Dave was born in Rome, GA on May 29, 1969, a son of Freda Paris Sproull and the late William David Harrell, Jr.. Dave had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart and was a graduate of Cobb County Christian School.

After graduating high school, Dave attended Kennesaw State University and West Georgia College before receiving a degree in General Business/Management from Floyd College. Mr. Harrell was an avid reader and researcher and loved technology.

Dave was a member of Mt. Paran Church of God and had attended Crossview Church in Rockmart. Dave was instrumental in starting Celebrate Recovery of Rockmart and prepared and facilitated the Monday evening meetings.

Dave is survived by his son, Drew Harrell, Silver Creek; mother, Freda Sproull (Skip), Rockmart; sister, Amanda Sanders (Tommy), Rockmart; nephews: Jesse, Will, and Sam Sanders, Rockmart; mother of Drew, Kristi Jackson, Silver Creek; and step-daughter, Jada Denney, Silver Creek; step brother, Jason Sproull (Crystal); step nephews: Davis & Tyler Sproull; step nieces: Allie Tompkins (Joshua) and Caroline Sproull & Kristen Smith (Matt); step nephews: Wes Smith (Makenzie) & Jeremy Smith; step niece Haley Smith: aunt Pat Landrum (Kenneth). Numerous cousins also survive.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Odom officiating and a eulogy given by Dave’s lifelong friend, Drew Williams of Woodstock. Inurnment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from1:00 pm until the memorial hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Daves’ memory to Celebrate Recovery in care of Rockmart First Baptist Church P.O. Box 388 Rockmart, GA 30153.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. William David "Dave" Harrell.








