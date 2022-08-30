Raiders cutting ’21 first-rounder Alex Leatherwood
Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders’ first-round pick in 2021, reportedly will not make the 53-man roster in Las Vegas.
Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that the Raiders attempted to trade the 23-year-old tackle before opting to release him.
Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick out of Alabama and he started all 17 games as a rookie, lining up at right guard.
He is entering the second season of a four-year, $14.4 million rookie deal.
–Field Level Media
More must-reads:
Comments / 2