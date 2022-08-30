Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
michiganradio.org
More than 200 officers have quit the Detroit Police Department this year — twice as many as all of 2021
With four months left in the year, the Detroit Police Department has already lost twice as many officers this year than it did in all of 2021. The city offered a one-time $2,000 bonus to officers in March to entice them to stay with the department. Mayor Mike Duggan also...
Cash, coke, guns seized in bust of Macomb County drug trafficking organization: MSP
MSP announced Friday that COMET executed three search warrants on a Macomb County drug trafficking organization, resulting in the seizure of three pistols, approximately half-a-pound of cocaine and over $100,000 in “criminal assets.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to all 6 cases, to serve 45-70 years in prison
DETROIT – A suspected Detroit serial killer pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases and is set to spend several decades in prison. Detroit officials said Deangelo Martin, 37, of Detroit, pleaded guilty and will have sentences that run concurrent to one another for 45-70 years. He...
deadlinedetroit.com
DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers
A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
fox2detroit.com
Detectives find heroin, cocaine, meth, hydraulic presses, $20K during Jackson County raids
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Twelve raids Thursday in Jackson County led authorities to drugs, cash, and hydraulic presses used during the trafficking of narcotics. Five of the search warrants were executed on motel rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while the others were executed at homes and commercial properties in Jackson.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
Man blows weed smoke in DNR officer's face, gets ticketed
Marijuana may be legal in Michigan, but smoking it in public could blow up in your face. Or, for one misinformed fisherman, you'll get a citation for blowing smoke in the face of a Department of Natural Resources officer. DNR Conservation Officers Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were monitoring anglers...
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
Woman files lawsuit claiming to have contracted E. coli after eating burger at Farmington Wendy's
A woman who spent 12 days in the hospital fighting E. coli is suing Wendy’s after she claims a burger at their Farmington location made her severely ill.
fox2detroit.com
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
michiganradio.org
A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.
Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
fox2detroit.com
Community mourns Detroit mother of 5 killed in random shooting
The 43-year-old mother of five was killed last weekend by a random shooter on Sunday while she waited at a bus stop in Detroit. Lari Brisco worked a second job at Ram’s Horn to make ends meet and feed her family.
Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death
A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire
nbc25news.com
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court
An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
