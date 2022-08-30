ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
Detectives find heroin, cocaine, meth, hydraulic presses, $20K during Jackson County raids

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Twelve raids Thursday in Jackson County led authorities to drugs, cash, and hydraulic presses used during the trafficking of narcotics. Five of the search warrants were executed on motel rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while the others were executed at homes and commercial properties in Jackson.
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.

Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court

An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
