Ann Arbor, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years

The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
DETROIT, MI
wetheitalians.com

Restored Bust of Christopher Columbus Unveiled at Italian American Club of Livonia

The newly restored bust of Christopher Columbus was unveiled at the Italian American Club of Livonia (IACL) on August 29, 2022. IACL President Frank Luscri welcomed invited guests, members of the Italian American community, in addition to special guests Italian Consul in Detroit Paola Allegra Baistrocchi, Mayor of Livonia Maureen Miller Brosnan, sculptor Sergio DeGiusti, and Italian architect Roberto Palomba.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan

Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak

In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
ROYAL OAK, MI
