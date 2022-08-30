Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
wetheitalians.com
Restored Bust of Christopher Columbus Unveiled at Italian American Club of Livonia
The newly restored bust of Christopher Columbus was unveiled at the Italian American Club of Livonia (IACL) on August 29, 2022. IACL President Frank Luscri welcomed invited guests, members of the Italian American community, in addition to special guests Italian Consul in Detroit Paola Allegra Baistrocchi, Mayor of Livonia Maureen Miller Brosnan, sculptor Sergio DeGiusti, and Italian architect Roberto Palomba.
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor considers breaking with DTE, setting up own utility in wake of power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following the most recent series of power outages across Southeast Michigan, the city of Ann Arbor says its considering breaking with the region's utility provider completely in search of a more reliable service for providing power, a release said this week. The city council...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
travelyouman.com
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop. Grand Traverse Pie Co. has re-opened its Rochester Hills shop (6920...
Lead found at 14 of 22 homes tested in Imlay City after GLWA water line break
IMLAY CITY, MI -- Lead was detected in water at 14 of 22 homes that were tested in Imlay City after a transmission line break, prompting the distribution of free faucet filters and bottled water, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. A spokeswoman for the MDHHS...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit
FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
Detroit’s First-Ever Fatal Car Accident Happened 120 Yrs Ago Today
It's hard to imagine a time when every road in Michigan was nothing more than dirt or brick. A time when people were traveling only by horse-drawn carriage or the world's first automobiles. The year was 1902 when Detroit witnessed its first fatal automobile accident. It was an accident involving...
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts dies at 96
Founder of Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, Specs Howard has died at the age of 96, his family confirms.
Historic Farmington Hills home has floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden features behind walls
Near the northern end of a tree-lined, dead-end street in Farmington Hills sits a mid-century, award-winning piece of architecture known as the Arthur Beckwith House. The house at 31765 Franklin Fairway is known for its clean lines and exterior walls that are mostly glass, especially in the main living area.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
