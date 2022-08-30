ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee man found guilty of trafficking cocaine

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – An Immokalee man has been found guilty of several drug-related charges, including cocaine trafficking.

On November 5th, 2020, The Collier County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at the home of Gabriel Garza. During the search, deputies in the Special Response Bureau were able to uncover cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

A search conducted around the outside of the home revealed a sock hidden under an air conditioning unit, which contained multiple bags filled with cocaine. Approximately 45 grams of cocaine was recovered from inside the sock.

Following a two-day trial, Garza was found guilty of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession of paraphernalia.

