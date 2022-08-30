ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

kfdi.com

WPD Arrest East High School Student After Gun Found

Wichita police arrested a student at East High School Thursday morning after he was found with a gun. A School Resource Officer working at a school in the 2300 block of E. Douglas was told by staff that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm. The 16-year-old student...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson

Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman sentenced for fatal crash, shooting incident

A Wichita woman has been sentenced to over 46 years in prison for crashing her van into a bicycle rider and then shooting him. A judge sentenced 32-year-old Charity Blackmon to 554 months for second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Blackmon had pleaded guilty to the charges in March.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police need help to find shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fireworks set off inside South High

There was a heavy police presence at Wichita’s South High after fireworks were set off inside the building. Officers also worked to break up a large crowd following a fight. This was reported close to noon, and there are no reports of injuries tied to this disturbance. Students were able to remain at school, but parents did have the option to pick their kids up if they wanted to. School officials said a student set off two firecrackers in a hallway.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Students arrested for bringing guns to two Wichita high schools

In separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, students were arrested for bringing a gun into a high school building. A student was taken into custody Tuesday at Heights High School after officials got a tip about a gun. School officials said no threats were made. Officials at West High School say...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman arrested after 2-vehicle wreck; girl taken to hospital

A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in northwestern Salina Tuesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Erin Hobson, 31, of Salina, was northbound on N. College Avenue in a 2017 Kia Sorento when she allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Ash Street and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Garrett Smith, 21, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS

