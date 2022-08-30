Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO