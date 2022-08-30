Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfdi.com
WPD Arrest East High School Student After Gun Found
Wichita police arrested a student at East High School Thursday morning after he was found with a gun. A School Resource Officer working at a school in the 2300 block of E. Douglas was told by staff that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm. The 16-year-old student...
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
kfdi.com
Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson
Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
kfdi.com
Wichita woman sentenced for fatal crash, shooting incident
A Wichita woman has been sentenced to over 46 years in prison for crashing her van into a bicycle rider and then shooting him. A judge sentenced 32-year-old Charity Blackmon to 554 months for second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Blackmon had pleaded guilty to the charges in March.
Wichita police need help to find shooting victim
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
Wichita woman sentenced for running over and fatally shooting bicyclist
A Wichita woman will spend over five decades in prison in the death of a bicyclist. Charity Blackmon, 32, pleaded guilty to second degree murder.
kfdi.com
Fireworks set off inside South High
There was a heavy police presence at Wichita’s South High after fireworks were set off inside the building. Officers also worked to break up a large crowd following a fight. This was reported close to noon, and there are no reports of injuries tied to this disturbance. Students were able to remain at school, but parents did have the option to pick their kids up if they wanted to. School officials said a student set off two firecrackers in a hallway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
kfdi.com
Students arrested for bringing guns to two Wichita high schools
In separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, students were arrested for bringing a gun into a high school building. A student was taken into custody Tuesday at Heights High School after officials got a tip about a gun. School officials said no threats were made. Officials at West High School say...
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
Salina woman arrested after 2-vehicle wreck; girl taken to hospital
A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in northwestern Salina Tuesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Erin Hobson, 31, of Salina, was northbound on N. College Avenue in a 2017 Kia Sorento when she allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Ash Street and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Garrett Smith, 21, of Salina.
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Teens speed from police, crash in northeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night.
KWCH.com
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
Comments / 0