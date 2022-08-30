The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO