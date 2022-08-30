Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Update: Injury Crash in Pickaway After One Attempted to Beat the Light
Pickaway – A two-car crash occurred on US-23 in Pickaway County around 4 pm on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Accoridng to reports the crash occured at the intersection of Sperry road and US-23 Northbound in front of Circleville Walmart. According to a witness who was driving...
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
13abc.com
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said. Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs...
peakofohio.com
A driver and passenger injured following 3-vehicle crash on 33
A driver and her passenger were injured following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 33 and State Route 274, just outside of Huntsville, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Kenneth Cochehour, 22, of Russells Point, was southbound on 33 when he attempted a...
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point
A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
wktn.com
Two Vehicle Non-Injury School Bus Crash Occurs in Lima
Bath Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post is investigating a two vehicle non-injury crash that occurred on August 31st, 2022, at approximately 7:10 A.M. The crash occurred at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, age 28, of Lafayette Ohio was operating a...
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
hometownstations.com
Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
wktn.com
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
yourbigsky.com
Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction
Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director faces second OVI in little more than three months
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has confirmed that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in custody at the Crawford County Jail facing his second OVI charge. Gernert was charged with disorderly conduct in August of 2021 when officers were called to his office and found him intoxicated. In May, he was charged with OVI and refusal to take a breathalyzer. Gernert has a failure to control conviction stemming back to 2014.
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
UPDATE: West Liberty man killed in domestic dispute
Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds reports that a 37-year-old West Liberty man died Tuesday evening after a shooting in his home stemming from a domestic violence incident. Lee Brokaw, 37, was pronounced dead inside the residence after deputies and paramedics responded to 2681 Myeerah Trail, West Liberty. At 10:38 p.m.,...
WANE-TV
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
wktn.com
Deer Archery Season Gets Jump Start in Hardin, Wyandot and Marion Counties Due to CWD
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife established a Disease Surveillance Area that includes Hardin, Wyandot and Marion Counties. That was established in June of 2021 when Chronic Wasting Disease was confirmed in deer taken in Wyandot County. It was expanded to include all three counties in 2022,...
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
