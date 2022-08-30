Read full article on original website
JOHNSON COUNTY GRAND JURY PRODUCES ELEVEN INDICTMENTS AGAINST TEN PEOPLE IN AUGUST SESSIONS
AUGUST 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A Johnson County grand jury on Wednesday, August 17, has returned eleven (11) indictments against ten (10) individuals, including that of a case of a Paintsville, KY. man following a January 15, 2022 incident in which he allegedly climbed through a family’s window and raped a teenage girl.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
AVAILABLE PARKING FOR 2022 SEPTEMBERFEST ANNOUNCED BY LPD
ORANGE SECTION – SHUTTLED PARKING. 200 Town Hill Rd, Louisa, KY 41230 (Plaza, Sports complex, Old Foodland Building) 309 E Main St, Louisa, KY 41230 (Behind Wellman’s Hardware) YELLOW SECTION – WALK IN PARKING. At following locations:. 301 W Pike St, Louisa, KY 41230 (First Baptist Church)
Juda Waller, 72, of Prichard, WV
Juda Waller, 72, of Prichard, WV passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Juda was born August 26, 1950 in Kermit, WV to the late William and Roberta (Webb) Pack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Waller and her grandson Jacob Messer. Survivors...
Ralph Douglas Hogston, 63, of Webbville, KY
Ralph Douglas Hogston, 63, of Webbville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Three Rivers Medical Center following an extended illness. Mr. Hogston was born September 30, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Dewey Ray and Hazel Marie Evans Hogston. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth...
RUMOR HAS IT: TYLER CHILDERS AT HUGE 2022 SEPTEMBERFEST!
It was all over the courthouse and beyond today that the mysterious Saturday night guest at this year’s Septemberfest is locked in and he’s hometown favorite Tyler Childers!. For the past two weeks, since the Friday night lineup was announced for this huge bicentennial celebration was going to...
