OHSU offers free narcan training amid opioid crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon Health & Science University is offering free training Tuesday on how to use the life-saving drug narcan , also known as naloxone.

A booth will be set up until 2 p.m. Tuesday during the farmers market in the center of OHSU’s Marquam Hill Campus, near the fountain in front of Mackenzie Hall.

Narcan is administered through the nose to a person overdosing on opioids. It blocks opioid receptors in the brain, effectively reversing an overdose and potentially saving a person’s life.

“You never know when you’re going to be in a situation when you would need naloxone,” said OHSU pharmacist Emily Skogrand. “It may seem intimidating for a non-clinician, but it’s easy to administer and we encourage everyone to take a few minutes to learn how to use it.”

The center hopes the training raises awareness and helps prevent future opioid deaths.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.