Rich Homie Quan Launches Rich Homie Entertainment

Rich Homie Quan has taken the next step in his quest for independence and announced the launch of his new record label, Rich Homie Entertainment. According to Quan, who partnered with industry veteran Troy Carter and Venice Music for the venture, the move is one that’s been a decade in the making and will allow him to utilize the knowledge the rap star gleaned during that time.

“For my last 10 years in the game, I have learned independence is the lane for me,” Quan said in a statement. “I am blessed to meet Troy and his team and I’ve been impressed with their work to help RHQ Ent excel.” The Atlanta native added, “I am grateful to God for this alignment. I look forward to working with Venice and my managers at Stronger Together for many years to come.”

Brandon “Redd Rush” Terrell, Venice Music Director of A&R, also spoke on working with the rapper and assisting him in implementing his own vision as a CEO. “Rich Homie Quan has always been a staple in the Atlanta culture,” Terrell said. “I’m excited to partner with him and his team on this new independent journey. Welcome to Venice.”

In addition to his partnership with Venice Music, the hitmaker also signed a new co-management deal with Stronger Together, another move that comes as Quan prepares to gear up to return to the music scene. In 2018, the former Rich Gang member released his debut album, Rich as in Spirit , which was followed by his EP The Gif , and his last project, 2019’s Coma EP.

Earlier this summer, Rich Homie Quan appeared on the Big Facts podcast, where he spoke about his hiatus and his imminent comeback . The first release under Rich Homie Entertainment’s alliance with Venice Music will be Rich Homie Quan’s forthcoming single, “Krazy,” which is scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

Watch Rich Homie Quan’s Big Facts podcast episode below.