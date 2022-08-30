Tessa Thompson Will Need To Be Rescued From Space In Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘Ash’

Emmy-nominated actress Tessa Thompson of the Creed films, Thor: Love and Thunder , Selma, and Annihilatio n has joined Inception star Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Ash . The film will be directed by rapper and filmmaker Flying Lotus (Steven Ellison) based on a screenplay written by Jon Remmler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Thompson will play a woman who wakes up on a distant planet to find the rest of the crew of her space station viciously murdered. She has to then decide whether to trust the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her. During their investigation into the killings, however, he begins to wonder if she is as innocent as she pretends to be.

XYZ Films and GFC Films are producing Ash , with Echo Lake and District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp on board as executive producers. Flying Lotus will also compose an original score for the film, which is set to begin filming in New Zealand next year.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to collaborate with some of the most talented actors out there!,” states Flying Lotus in a press release obtained by Deadline .

Managing Director, Matthew Metcalfe and XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin added, “We couldn’t be happier for Tessa and Joseph to headline this film, they are both incredibly talented and gifted actors. With Steve at the helm, this is going to be a truly visionary film and we couldn’t be more excited to take the project into production in 2023.”

Thompson is a BAFTA Award-nominated actress who has kept busy with recently reprising her Marvel role as Valkyrie for the recent Thor: Lover and Thunder . She’s also returned for the fourth season of HBO’s Westworld . Her other screen credits include Passing , Prime Video’s Sylvie’s Love , Selma , Dear White People and the Creed films. Thompson is fresh off filming of the upcoming Creed III alongside Michael B. Jordan, which is currently in post-production and set to release in March 2023.

