Tewksbury, MA

Emergency crews evacuating Tewksbury neighborhood due to ‘hazardous condition’

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Evacuations are underway in a Tewksbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon due to a “hazardous condition” that has resulted in a large emergency response.

In a Facebook post, Tewksbury police warned, “There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street.”

All residents in the area of the Breakaway Ice Center or “down wind” from the arena are being asked to evacuate, according to police.

Anyone who is unable to evacuate is urged to contact Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

