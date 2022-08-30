ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Yorktown police ask public to help shelter 2 homeless dogs

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Yorktown police are asking for help finding two homeless dogs a place to stay.

Both were found separately on Crow Hill Road near the Mount Cisco border without collars, tags or microchips.

No owners have come forward to claim them.

Police say Northwind Kennels took the dogs in on Friday and agreed to house them until Tuesday. Town officials are trying to find another kennel that has room for them.

Yorktown police are also asking anyone interested in adopting the dogs to call them.

Yorktown, NY
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

