Yorktown police ask public to help shelter 2 homeless dogs

Yorktown police are asking for help finding two homeless dogs a place to stay.

Both were found separately on Crow Hill Road near the Mount Cisco border without collars, tags or microchips.

No owners have come forward to claim them.

Police say Northwind Kennels took the dogs in on Friday and agreed to house them until Tuesday. Town officials are trying to find another kennel that has room for them.

Yorktown police are also asking anyone interested in adopting the dogs to call them.