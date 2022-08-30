ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US News and World Report

Border Patrol: 9 Migrants Die Crossing Swift Texas River

Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border searched for more victims Saturday after at least nine migrants died while trying to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande, a dangerous border-crossing attempt in an area where the river level had risen by more than 2 feet in a single day. U.S....
EAGLE PASS, TX
US News and World Report

Red Flag Laws Get Little Use as Shootings, Gun Deaths Soar

Many U.S. states barely use laws they have on the books that give them the power to take guns away from people threatening to kill, an Associated Press analysis found, a trend blamed on a lack of awareness of the laws and resistance by some police to enforce them even as shootings and gun deaths soar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Dozens of Migrant Children Reported Missing in Houston, Raising Alarms

(Reuters) -Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about dozens of migrant children reported missing in the Texas city since last year, according to U.S. government officials and related emails reviewed by Reuters. The cases underscore the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

