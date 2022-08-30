Read full article on original website
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students started a campaign for change, following the deaths of two students who were killed crossing off-campus streets. Students launched a petition Monday, asking for safer off-campus streets and a series of improved safety measures around student housing. Supporters of the petition, WMU...
Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
Grand Rapids resident trying to cross street in electric wheelchair killed by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids resident was killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday, according to the Walker Police Department. The 71-year-old was hit by a car near Ferndale Avenue, and died at the scene, according to police. A Grand Rapids...
Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
Teens accused of stealing electronics from Ottawa County church
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teenagers could face charges related to several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from a Ottawa County church. Staff of Life Stream Church in Allendale Township arrived Saturday morning to a church burglarized, deputies said. Watch surveillance video: Clerk robbed at knife point in...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Wyoming murder
WYOMING, Mich. — An arrest warrant for open murder has been obtained for Yenly Garcia, 44, in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Garcia's location is still unknown and detectives are still looking for him. Schmidt, 33, disappeared and was...
Navy veteran from Kalamazoo to attempt Paddleboarding world record
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Founder of a Kalamazoo-based nonprofit will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a Kalamazoo-based non-profit that works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates, will begin in Ludington with plans to end near Suttons Bay, according to the news release.
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
Body found in drainpipe confirmed to be missing Coopersville man
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after a Coopersville man went missing, construction workers found his body in a drainpipe, police said. An autopsy. performed Wednesday, identified the body to be Erik Johnson, 28, of Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The cause of death is still...
New restaurant to bring Caribbean cuisine to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a year of setbacks and delays, a new restaurant is opening in downtown Kalamazoo in September. Junglebird, located in the ground level of the Exchange, will offer cocktails and cuisine with a Caribbean flair, from charred octopus to house-made empanadas. It's expected to open Saturday,...
