ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students started a campaign for change, following the deaths of two students who were killed crossing off-campus streets. Students launched a petition Monday, asking for safer off-campus streets and a series of improved safety measures around student housing. Supporters of the petition, WMU...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
BANGOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Teens accused of stealing electronics from Ottawa County church

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teenagers could face charges related to several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from a Ottawa County church. Staff of Life Stream Church in Allendale Township arrived Saturday morning to a church burglarized, deputies said. Watch surveillance video: Clerk robbed at knife point in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Wyoming murder

WYOMING, Mich. — An arrest warrant for open murder has been obtained for Yenly Garcia, 44, in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Garcia's location is still unknown and detectives are still looking for him. Schmidt, 33, disappeared and was...
WYOMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Buyback Program#Firearms#Residents#The Grand Rapids Police
WWMTCw

Navy veteran from Kalamazoo to attempt Paddleboarding world record

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Founder of a Kalamazoo-based nonprofit will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a Kalamazoo-based non-profit that works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates, will begin in Ludington with plans to end near Suttons Bay, according to the news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Body found in drainpipe confirmed to be missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after a Coopersville man went missing, construction workers found his body in a drainpipe, police said. An autopsy. performed Wednesday, identified the body to be Erik Johnson, 28, of Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The cause of death is still...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWMTCw

New restaurant to bring Caribbean cuisine to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a year of setbacks and delays, a new restaurant is opening in downtown Kalamazoo in September. Junglebird, located in the ground level of the Exchange, will offer cocktails and cuisine with a Caribbean flair, from charred octopus to house-made empanadas. It's expected to open Saturday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy