NOLA to Philly, Saints trade C.J. Gardner Johnson to the Eagles

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NFL Network Network announced Tuesday that New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The network says Johnson and the Saints were originally talking extension but the overall decision to trade became the best option.

In exchange, the Eagles are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the big easy, as they will get the 2025 seventh-round pick as well as Gardner-Johnson. NFL reports C.J. started 11 games for the Saints last year.

Johnson’s impressive record includes three interceptions, two sacks, and 46 tackles in 2021 all despite sitting out four games while on injured reserve. This season was the last year of Johnson’s rookie contract and he is due $2.54 million.

In NOLA, Gardner-Johnson was mainly in the nickelback position but the league says this change will possibly have him playing more snaps at safety when he gets to Philadelphia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#Saints#The Eagles#American Football#The Nfl Network Network#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nickelback
