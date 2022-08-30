Read full article on original website
Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
Pueblo Police invites public to half-day citizen’s academy
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting a half-day citizen’s academy on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The citizen’s academy will be hosted at the Municipal Justice Center located on 200 South Main Street. PPD said the event will be a series of presentations by various departments within PPD. […]
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
Police search for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ after Pueblo homicide in August
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is looking for a ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to a homicide investigation that happened in August, on the East side of the city. Police said a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just […]
Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
Murder-suicide under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are dead following an apparent murder/suicide in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally reported the incident as a suspicious death of a single person. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. At the […]
Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Pueblo West theft
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a “theft from auto” in Pueblo West. If you know who this is or anything about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
Help deputies identify two suspects of auto theft
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage. If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.
KRDO
Victim describes being assaulted while on a Pueblo trail in broad daylight, suspect not caught
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a month after what police are calling a "random act of violence," the victim is sharing what happened with KRDO. On July 19, 2022, Sam Chambers was walking his dog in the middle of the day on a trail near the 4th St. Bridge. That's when police say a man came up behind him and hit Chambers in the head with a metal rod shaped like a "T."
Have you seen this work truck stolen from Pueblo?
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a work truck that was reported stolen on Wednesday. The truck is a 1996 GMC with “Coty’s Truck Service” written on the door. If you see the truck or know anything about the crime, call PCSO at (719) […]
Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian
PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area...
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
KRDO
Pueblo shooting victim from Tuesday night identified
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo officers were called to the 900 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim...
Police investigating after woman found dead in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, August 30. At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, PPD was called to the 900 block of East 7th Street, located between North Hudson Avenue and North Lola Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds, she was declared dead […]
Some in Fremont County may have had personal info compromised
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The cyber attack that has been impacting Fremont County government services for weeks has possibly compromised employee’s personal data. In an incident update on Thursday, the county announced that the investigation into the attack revealed that it was the result of BlackCat ransomware, also known as ALPHV. The county said incident […]
Law enforcement cracking down on crime near State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are conducting a proactive operation around the Colorado State Fair Grounds to deter crime and ensure the safety of fair attendees and the citizens of Pueblo. PPD posted about the operation on their Twitter account, with a breakdown of the statistics […]
Pueblo security guard shot, suspect sought
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a security guard was shot on Sunday. According to PPD, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a security guard suffering […]
6 treats to try (or run far away from) at the Colorado State Fair
I'm feeling very full. What happened: I went to my first Colorado State Fair in Pueblo and attempted to nosh on as much gluttonously greasy and downright delicious food as I could find. Oof. To make sure my stomachache doesn't go in vain, I'm sharing six snacks I snapped up, spanning the good, the bad and the ugly. 💯 Instant classic: 1/2 Passkey special ($5.50) She may not be the prettiest, but it's what's on the inside that counts. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios This Italian ground sausage sandwich from Passkey On The Go, a family-owned food truck and state fair...
