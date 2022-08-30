Secretary Fagan Presents the John Lewis Youth Leadership Awards & National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Awards …

OPRD release – SALEM, Ore.—The Recreational Trails Program is accepting grant applications through Nov. 15 for the 2022 grant cycle. The federally funded reimbursement grant program provides matching grants to construct, expand, or improve public trails for motorized and non-motorized use. The grant program is open to local governments, park districts, state and federal agencies, tribal governments, other public land managers, and nonprofits. Interested applicants must submit a letter of intent via https://oprdgrants.org by Sept. 30, and applications are due Nov. 15. Approximately $1.6 million in grant funds are available for trail construction, heavy restoration, trailhead facilities, land or easement acquisitions, safety and education, trail assessment for accessibility or maintenance, and water trails. An optional webinar is scheduled 9-11 a.m. Sept. 8 to provide information on the program and how to navigate the application process. Registration is required. A recording of the webinar will be posted on the Recreational Trails Program web page shortly afterwards. Information about the program, including the grant manual, application instructions and program schedule, is on the Recreational Trails Program web page. The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Since 1993, the program has funded over 550 projects across Oregon. Questions can be directed to Jodi Bellefeuille, Recreational Trails Program coordinator, at jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-856-6316.

