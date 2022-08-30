Secretary Fagan Presents the John Lewis Youth Leadership Awards & National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Awards …

Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Grant Applications for Motorized & Non-Motorized Trail Project, Sept. 2
OPRD release – SALEM, Ore.—The Recreational Trails Program is accepting grant applications through Nov. 15 for the 2022 grant cycle. The federally funded reimbursement grant program provides matching grants to construct, expand, or improve public trails for motorized and non-motorized use. The grant program is open to local governments, park districts, state and federal agencies, tribal governments, other public land managers, and nonprofits. Interested applicants must submit a letter of intent via https://oprdgrants.org by Sept. 30, and applications are due Nov. 15. Approximately $1.6 million in grant funds are available for trail construction, heavy restoration, trailhead facilities, land or easement acquisitions, safety and education, trail assessment for accessibility or maintenance, and water trails. An optional webinar is scheduled 9-11 a.m. Sept. 8 to provide information on the program and how to navigate the application process. Registration is required. A recording of the webinar will be posted on the Recreational Trails Program web page shortly afterwards. Information about the program, including the grant manual, application instructions and program schedule, is on the Recreational Trails Program web page. The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Since 1993, the program has funded over 550 projects across Oregon. Questions can be directed to Jodi Bellefeuille, Recreational Trails Program coordinator, at jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-856-6316.
oregontoday.net
Archaeological Permits on Public Lands, Sept. 2
OPRD release – SALEM, Ore — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is requesting public comment on a proposed Oregon Administrative Rule change for archaeological permits on public land. The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022. State law requires a permit for archaeological excavation or collection of archaeological objects on public land. The agency received comments on the process for issuing permits on public and private lands earlier this year. One comment led to additional changes that are now open for comment. The proposed changes in OAR 736-051-0080(3) create a process for the State Physical Anthropologist with the Legislative Commission on Indian Services (LCIS) to receive a permit. Comments may be submitted: • Online: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx • Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Jo Niehaus, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301; • Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov A full copy of the proposed amendments is available: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this year. SHPO is part of the Heritage Division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Sept. 2
OHA report, Sept. 1, 2022 – Cases: 464 new, 878,610; Deaths: 3 new, 8,415 total; Hospitalized: 268, 29 fewer than last week (8/24). CHW release, Sept. 1, 2022 – New cases: 17; Active cases: 183; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 1, 172 total; Total cases: 13,193.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Critical Injury Accident, Sept. 2
Update: The drivers of the involved vehicles have been identified as: Chevrolet pickup: Blake Welding (22) of Damascus; CMV tanker: Henry Sanders (40) of Mississippi. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 at Stone Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by an unidentified male, was driving north on Stone Road. As the pickup approached the intersection of Hwy 26 it failed to yield for the stop sign and collided into a commercial motor vehicle (tanker) that was eastbound on Hwy 26. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder and fuel erupted from the tanker truck which caught fire. Three Multnomah County Deputies arrived on scene and pulled the pickup driver out just before the vehicle erupted into flames. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The operator of the Chevrolet was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The operator of the CMV was transported with minor injuries. Names will be released in a subsequent update. Hwy 26 is still affected by this crash.
Comments / 0