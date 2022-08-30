ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears release veteran OL Michael Schofield

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0bb9_0hbO27Og00

The Chicago Bears are releasing veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The move certainly comes as a shock given Schofield, a homegrown product, brought experience and depth along the offensive line. It’s also a move that seems to put an end to the report that the Bears could possibly trade Teven Jenkins, who is the presumptive starter at right guard.

Schofield signed a one-year deal with Chicago earlier this offseason, where he was competing for the starting right guard job. But he lost it to Jenkins.

The Bears are also releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman and waiving defensive end Sam Kamara, who are both candidates to return on the practice squad.

Follow along with the latest cuts as Chicago trims the roster to 53 players:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals reveal how they will use Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together

It was only a matter of time before the Cincinnati Bengals had Dax Hill and Jessie Bates on the field together. Bates, as expected, returned to the team from his franchise tag holdout early enough to be ready for Week 1. That formality out of the way, the attention now turns to how defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo might use Hill, Bates and Vonn Bell in a rotation — or on the field together.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could bring in former All-Pro to help Justin Fields?

One former All-Pro player may be answering Justin Fields’ distress signal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Thursday that the Chicago Bears are working out veteran offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. The 33-year-old Osemele has not played since the early part of the 2020 campaign after suffering torn tendons in both his knees.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Nfl Network#American Football#The Chicago Bears
The Spun

Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys, Jason Peters still looking like Monday could be the day

It must be football season again, because the time honored tradition of national media “insiders” breaking things that have been discussed locally for days is back like it never left. There are generally two types of news reports when it comes to NFL happenings. There’s the breaking news, where reporters simply cannot sit on the information and it generally is a race between local beat writers and national guys with agent contacts. Then there’s lesser news, which local writers cover but national media wait to discuss until they can garner the most eyeballs.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner

Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy