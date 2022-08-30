Bears release veteran OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears are releasing veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The move certainly comes as a shock given Schofield, a homegrown product, brought experience and depth along the offensive line. It’s also a move that seems to put an end to the report that the Bears could possibly trade Teven Jenkins, who is the presumptive starter at right guard.

Schofield signed a one-year deal with Chicago earlier this offseason, where he was competing for the starting right guard job. But he lost it to Jenkins.

The Bears are also releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman and waiving defensive end Sam Kamara, who are both candidates to return on the practice squad.

Follow along with the latest cuts as Chicago trims the roster to 53 players: