CBS Sports

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 9-4; Illinois State 4-7 The Wisconsin Badgers will play against a Division II opponent, the Illinois State Redbirds, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers ended up 9-4 last season and capped things off with a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
MADISON, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

When is the new COVID booster targeting Omicron coming to Madison?

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new redesigned coronavirus vaccine Wednesday specifically targeting Omicron variants, meaning millions of Americans could receive new booster doses in the next month. The doses could be released as soon as next week, according to multiple national news outlets. But in Wisconsin, the Department...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Ready for a new normal, Wisconsin students return to school

It's Daylen Rouse's first year at Madison's Lake View Elementary School, and he's excited about his desk. The kindergartner is also looking forward to learning his ABCs, his numbers and how to write his name. Daylen, 5, attended the school's first welcome back event since the pandemic shuttered in-school events...
MADISON, WI
americancraftbeer.com

Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close

When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
UPMATTERS

Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
MADISON, WI
agupdate.com

Innovative farmer heads home

Paul Bickford, age 69, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a farm accident. Paul was an innovative organic farmer, a generous teacher, and a kind-hearted friend to countless people across generations and geographies. He began farming with his father, Melvin Bickford, in Sauk County, Wisconsin, before building in 1978 the Bickford Farms dairy near Ridgeway. Paul and his family converted their dairy operations from confinement to grazing in 1992, becoming pioneers and advocates for that movement. During the past decade Paul transitioned to organic-grain farming and mentorship. He brought on John and Halee Wepking as partners to ensure the farm’s succession and bring new life to its operations, as Meadowlark Organics and Community Mill.
RIDGEWAY, WI
multihousingnews.com

Axiom Acquires $41M Madison Asset

The property last traded in 2008 for $7.2 million. Axiom Properties has acquired a 272-unit value-add multifamily community, Stonewood Village, in Madison, Wis. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $40.8 million transaction and arranged the financing, securing a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan of $29.8 million. The seller was Stonewood UI, an affiliate of Banner Real Estate Group.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI

