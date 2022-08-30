Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Wisconsin 9-4; Illinois State 4-7 The Wisconsin Badgers will play against a Division II opponent, the Illinois State Redbirds, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers ended up 9-4 last season and capped things off with a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
wpr.org
As freshmen begin their college careers, borrowers ponder Biden's debt forgiveness plan
As thousands of freshmen continue to arrive at college campuses across Wisconsin, borrowers are pondering how a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student debt may impact them. Jennifer McMannamy is a single mother living in Elkhorn and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a biology...
‘They want us scared’: UW nurses claim hospital management responding to strike plans with ‘intimidation’
Since they announced their plans to strike last week UW nurses claimed Thursday hospital management has met their desire to have their union recognized with intimidation.
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet
She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
captimes.com
When is the new COVID booster targeting Omicron coming to Madison?
The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new redesigned coronavirus vaccine Wednesday specifically targeting Omicron variants, meaning millions of Americans could receive new booster doses in the next month. The doses could be released as soon as next week, according to multiple national news outlets. But in Wisconsin, the Department...
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wpr.org
Ready for a new normal, Wisconsin students return to school
It's Daylen Rouse's first year at Madison's Lake View Elementary School, and he's excited about his desk. The kindergartner is also looking forward to learning his ABCs, his numbers and how to write his name. Daylen, 5, attended the school's first welcome back event since the pandemic shuttered in-school events...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
agupdate.com
Innovative farmer heads home
Paul Bickford, age 69, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a farm accident. Paul was an innovative organic farmer, a generous teacher, and a kind-hearted friend to countless people across generations and geographies. He began farming with his father, Melvin Bickford, in Sauk County, Wisconsin, before building in 1978 the Bickford Farms dairy near Ridgeway. Paul and his family converted their dairy operations from confinement to grazing in 1992, becoming pioneers and advocates for that movement. During the past decade Paul transitioned to organic-grain farming and mentorship. He brought on John and Halee Wepking as partners to ensure the farm’s succession and bring new life to its operations, as Meadowlark Organics and Community Mill.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ appointed Dane County sheriff photographed partying with convicted pedophile
That’s what Barrett’s Republican challenger, Detective Anthony Hamilton, wants to know. Hamilton says Barrett owes the public and particularly sexual assault victims an apology. “Sheriff Barrett’s actions are a slap in the face to every law enforcement officer and victim of sexual assault in Dane County,” Hamilton said....
multihousingnews.com
Axiom Acquires $41M Madison Asset
The property last traded in 2008 for $7.2 million. Axiom Properties has acquired a 272-unit value-add multifamily community, Stonewood Village, in Madison, Wis. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $40.8 million transaction and arranged the financing, securing a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan of $29.8 million. The seller was Stonewood UI, an affiliate of Banner Real Estate Group.
‘Enough is enough’: Madison police trying to catch those tying cords across busy bike path
MADISON, Wis. — No more games — that’s what Madison police say after they discovered yet another cord Wednesday strung dangerously across the bike bridge on the Badger State Trail on the city’s far southwest side. “This is as serious as it could be for our...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
