Paul Bickford, age 69, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a farm accident. Paul was an innovative organic farmer, a generous teacher, and a kind-hearted friend to countless people across generations and geographies. He began farming with his father, Melvin Bickford, in Sauk County, Wisconsin, before building in 1978 the Bickford Farms dairy near Ridgeway. Paul and his family converted their dairy operations from confinement to grazing in 1992, becoming pioneers and advocates for that movement. During the past decade Paul transitioned to organic-grain farming and mentorship. He brought on John and Halee Wepking as partners to ensure the farm’s succession and bring new life to its operations, as Meadowlark Organics and Community Mill.

RIDGEWAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO