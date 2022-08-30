ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Lightning’ actress Charlbi Dean dead at 32

By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

South African actress Charlbi Dean died on Monday.

According to Variety , the 32-year-old passed away in New York from an unexpected illness.

The up-and-coming star was recently in the 2022 Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” She starred in the film opposite of Woody Harrelson.

She also starred in The CW hit “Black Lightning, which is based on the DC Comics series. She played Syonide, a highly skilled assassin.

She made her acting debut in the 2010 South African film “Spud” and its 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.”

Dean was also a model and appeared on various magazine covers and runways.

She was engaged to male model Luke Volker.

#Black Lightning#South African#Variety
