Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts

Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
TheDailyBeast

Missing High School Football Player Found—and Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

The search for a missing high school football player in Washington state ended with good news Friday when authorities said he’d been found—but now, in an unexpected twist, police say the 16-year-old is suspected of murder.The student at Olympia High School, whom The Daily Beast is not naming because he is a minor, vanished while on his way to football practice Wednesday, and the stakes were almost immediately raised when police announced that his vehicle had been found abandoned in “suspicious circumstances.”Blood was found inside the vehicle, and his cell phone was found shattered on the ground, according to local...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested for rape in Greenwood has 28 prior convictions

SEATTLE — Court documents reveal new and disturbing information about the man accused of rape, human trafficking and kidnapping in Greenwood. On Monday, Seattle police arrested Maygag Warsame driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the 23-year-old hit at least four parked cars on Monday as authorities trailed him off Aurora Avenue.
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
