Neighbors say Orting shooting victim ‘kept to himself’
News spread quickly among the people who live in Chinook Estates that something terrible had happened in a house where a 51-year-old man lived mostly with his German Shepherd dog and a cat. He lived outside of Orting in Pierce County, and many of his neighbors say like a lot...
Chronicle
Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts
Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and injured another man at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex near Mazatlan restaurant at around 1:40 a.m.
The Crime Blotter: Wild ride for Kirkland car thief caught on video
The Kirkland Police Department is investigating a break-in at Doug’s Auto Tune & Repair that happened just about 5 a.m. on Monday, August 29, in the Totem Lake neighborhood. Video surveillance shows two suspects pulling up in a blue, 4-door station wagon. The main suspect smashed the front glass...
Chronicle
$100K Bail Set for Controlled Substance Homicide Suspect After Officer Finds Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her Car
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Centralia woman who was allegedly found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl last month while she was out on unsecured bail for a controlled substances homicide case. In that case, the defendant, Latasha Joyce Burleson, 27, is accused of selling heroin...
Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
KOMO News
Tacoma Police still searching for suspect in the killing of a Tacoma woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are again asking the public for any information in the 2020 killing of a Tacoma woman. Diana Davis was reported missing from the Proctor area of Tacoma on July 27, 2020. Two days later, her car was found in Tacoma engulfed in flames. Her remains...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
Missing High School Football Player Found—and Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
The search for a missing high school football player in Washington state ended with good news Friday when authorities said he’d been found—but now, in an unexpected twist, police say the 16-year-old is suspected of murder.The student at Olympia High School, whom The Daily Beast is not naming because he is a minor, vanished while on his way to football practice Wednesday, and the stakes were almost immediately raised when police announced that his vehicle had been found abandoned in “suspicious circumstances.”Blood was found inside the vehicle, and his cell phone was found shattered on the ground, according to local...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
Man arrested for rape in Greenwood has 28 prior convictions
SEATTLE — Court documents reveal new and disturbing information about the man accused of rape, human trafficking and kidnapping in Greenwood. On Monday, Seattle police arrested Maygag Warsame driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the 23-year-old hit at least four parked cars on Monday as authorities trailed him off Aurora Avenue.
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
Kitsap County traffic stop nets several guns, drugs and $21,000 in cash
A sheriff’s deputy seized thousands of pills and several pounds of other drugs, three guns and more than $20,000 in cash while making a traffic stop Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted the traffic stop after observing a driver...
'She was amazing': Family seeking answers in Everett hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who struck and killed an Everett woman and then drove away from the scene. The family of 80-year-old Patti Oman is asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Oman's niece, Sarah Storm, said...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
Teen believed missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’ found safe after extensive search
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — At 10 p.m. Thursday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced that 16-year-old Gabriel Davies was found safe and was returned to his family. Davies was found in the 13600 block of Tilley Road South, which is where his truck was found the day he was reported missing.
Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital
Authorities say the injured burglar is in critical condition.
MyNorthwest
