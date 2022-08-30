Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thereader.com
Cutting Room for September 2022
Sean Rourke is a film editor who has worked on stuff you love, including various Marvel movies and TV shows. Still, his heart belongs to a nice set of fangs … “Omaha isn’t exactly known for its vampires,” Rourke explained. “I figured it was time to change that.” As someone who may or may not have but definitely did do vampire role playing in high school, I salute this noble quest. In his spare time, the Rourke runs a YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/TheVampiresCastle) that “celebrates the vampire genre.” Celebrate sounds glittery, but no word on whether he’s the one who applied glitter to Robert Pattinson’s torso. He recently dropped “Black Ambient: Journal of a Vampire Hunter” online (youtu.be/hqVjWVCZZQk) more than 25 years after it was shot around the Big O. “We shot all over Omaha,” said Rourke, “from the Old Market to Gene Leahy Park, to Olde Mill, to West O, and then the big final confrontation takes place in the old Astro movie theater.” It’s a faux documentary that is perhaps the only Bram Stoker-inspired flick to ever shoot in the alley behind a Spaghetti Works. It’s also a lot of fun and the kind of passion project that wasn’t available to nerds like Rourke and I when we were growing up. “There was no YouTube back in 1996. But there is now, so I’ve remastered the whole thing and released it online for its worldwide premiere!” Few things warm my heart like someone already doing cool things in movies saying, “Hold up, I need to drop my 26-year-old passion project wherein Omahans murder a Dracula.” Give it a spin and smile.
thereader.com
Soul Connections
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. There are plenty of great club shows filling the early fall schedule, starting with the Blues Society of Omaha weekly shows that rotate among several venues this month. Thursday, Sept. 1, 6-9 p.m., Omaha’s own Nate Bray & The Soul Supremes perform at The Strut.
thereader.com
New Douglas County Office Takes Aim at Health Disparities, but Ensuring Equity is an Uphill Battle
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. On May 30, black smoke plumed from a warehouse in South Omaha. Emergency signals alerted Omahans that the fire ignited harmful concrete-sealant chemicals which were being emitted into the air. But not everyone heard the warnings.
thereader.com
City Council Takes Proposal to Allow the Mayor to Work Outside Omaha Off the Ballot. Douglas County Board Funds Mental Health Services for LGBTQ Community.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. After a reconsideration of last week’s vote, the Omaha City Council voted Tuesday, Aug. 30, to keep a proposal to allow the mayor to work from outside the city for up to five days off of the November ballot. The proposal was denied 4-3 along party lines.
Comments / 0