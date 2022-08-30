Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
politicsny.com
Queens congresswoman commemorates anniversary of Hurricane Ida, visits homes of Queens victims
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng visited the homes of Hurricane Ida victims Thursday, Sept. 2, to commemorate the first anniversary of the storm that took the lives of nearly a dozen Queens neighbors. Among the homes Meng visited were those of the Lama family in Woodside, Yue Lian Chen in Elmhurst,...
politicsny.com
City Council supermajority backs bill to end solitary confinement
The New York City Council has gained a veto-proof supermajority for a bill to end all solitary confinement in the aftermath of the latest death on Rikers Island. The bill (Intro. 549), would end solitary confinement in all forms – instead utilizing other forms of separation in order to ensure the safety and well-being of incarcerated individuals. Manhattan City Council Member Carlina Rivera, who chairs the council’s Criminal Justice Committee, sponsored the legislation, and along with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander, reported Monday that Rikers Island inmates were being held in solitary-like conditions during their most recent surprise visit to the facility.
politicsny.com
Voters say ‘neigh’ to NYC horse-drawn carriages, new polls finds
New York voters are overwhelmingly in favor of banning the horse carriage industry, according to a new poll. Animal Legal Defense Fund and Voters For Animal revealed the findings on Sept. 1. The survey was conducted by Zogby polling and found that 71% of voters support a ban on horse carriage rides proposed by elected leaders “because of numerous charges of abuse of the horses.”
politicsny.com
Developing Character of Youth through Tennis and Education with Udai Tambar, President & CEO, NYJTL
The U.S. Open Tennis Championships, one of the most exciting times in Queens every year is happening right now through Sep 11, 2022 taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. Schneps Connects’ guest, Udai Tambar serves as the President and...
Comments / 0