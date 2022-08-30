Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 9 Gulf Coast breaks in new field Sunday
PERKINSTON — The No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team expects a tough test Sunday when it plays its first real game on the new artificial turf at Bary Thrash Field. Patrick & Henry Community College visits Perk for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game will be...
Picayune Item
Lawson Pratt’s five touchdowns lead Pearl River to dominant victory
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Powered by a five-touchdown performance from Lawson Pratt (Tuscaloosa, Ala.; American Christian Academy), the Pearl River football team turned in a dominant 49-24 season-opening victory over Holmes Thursday night at Dobie Holden Stadium. The victory extends Pearl River’s all-time series lead against the Bulldogs to 38-13-2....
Picayune Item
Hornets sting Blue Devils
Friday’s county rivalry game against the Poplarville Hornets and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils was one sided. PRC’s only lead was at 3-0. After that Poplarville scored 45 unanswered points and clinched their first win of the season. Maurice Travis had game high three touchdowns, two on...
Picayune Item
Week 2 football preview
Week two of Pearl River County varsity football features another rivalry matchup between No. 3 Poplarville and Pearl River Central. No. 1 Picayune will be on the road to play 3A Jefferson County (1-0). The Hornets and the Blue Devils are both 0-1, and are seeking their first win of...
Picayune Item
Lady Blue Devils no match for the Hawks
On Thursday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils volleyball team (2-6) lost in three sets to the Hancock Hawks (12-5). The set scores were as follows: 25-8, 25-5 and 25-9. In the first set the Hawks displayed just how aggressive they can play offensively. They had a knack...
Picayune Item
Former Item publisher passes
Tom Andrews, former publisher of the Picayune Item, has passed away this week, according to an announcement issued by the Mississippi Press Association. Andrews had a 30 year career in the newspaper industry, all of which was with the Item. He started that career as a salesman in July of 1978 and was later promoted to sales manager. In the late 1990s he was named publisher of the Picayune Item, a position he held until Aug. of 2010.
Picayune Item
Cities, county collecting water for Jackson
Bottled water is being collected to assist those being affected by a water shortage in the city of Jackson. According to news agencies, the tap water supply in the state’s capital city due to flooding and failing water treatment systems. Pearl River County Economic Development Project Manager Christy Goss...
Picayune Item
Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital
Shelby Rith Martin Morella and Jrett Mitchell Morella II of Carriere, announce the birth of their daughter, Nevayah Claire Morella, born on Aug. 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital. Taylor Dawn Winkel and Aaron Paul Owens of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Lucile Owens, born on Aug....
Picayune Item
Auditorium still under construction
Construction projects within the Pearl River County School District are nearing completion. Pearl River Central School District Chief Operations Officer T.J said the remaining project include the auditorium on the Carriere campus, concession stands, new facility and new locker room constructions. The Board approved this project for their 2023 FY budget.
Picayune Item
Lake project may get push from economic development director
Efforts to construct the lake project set to be constructed in the middle part of Pearl River County may get a shot in the arm. During the last Board of Supervisors meeting, District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday asked Pearl River County Economic Development District Director Lindsay Ward to follow up on that project, which has lost some steam over the past year. Holliday said the county spent a lot of money on getting the project where it is, which included a study by the University of Southern Mississippi’s Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and a conceptual plan designed by Dungan Engineering. The project has been in discussions since about 2000, according to previous coverage. It is proposed to be about 900 acres and plans indicate it will include recreation aspects such as camping. Attempts to get the required permits from the Corps of Engineers have so far been unsuccessful, previous coverage states. Previous estimates show the project would cost about $10 million, and any effort to apply for grants or other funding is not possible without the permit.
Picayune Item
Exchange Club of Picayune makes hygiene bag donation to Sheriff
Dozens of bags containing hygiene and comfort products were donated to the personnel of the Sheriff’s Department by the Exchange Club of Picayune on Wednesday. The bags are intended to be given to innocent children who are at the scene of an emergency, or criminal case. The children’s parents might be involved in some offense leading to their arrest, creating a stressful situation for the child. The items in the bags, including hygiene products, a blanket and other items, are meant to provide a level of comfort during that time.
