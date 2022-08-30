Efforts to construct the lake project set to be constructed in the middle part of Pearl River County may get a shot in the arm. During the last Board of Supervisors meeting, District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday asked Pearl River County Economic Development District Director Lindsay Ward to follow up on that project, which has lost some steam over the past year. Holliday said the county spent a lot of money on getting the project where it is, which included a study by the University of Southern Mississippi’s Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and a conceptual plan designed by Dungan Engineering. The project has been in discussions since about 2000, according to previous coverage. It is proposed to be about 900 acres and plans indicate it will include recreation aspects such as camping. Attempts to get the required permits from the Corps of Engineers have so far been unsuccessful, previous coverage states. Previous estimates show the project would cost about $10 million, and any effort to apply for grants or other funding is not possible without the permit.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO