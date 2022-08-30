Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Hornets sting Blue Devils
Friday’s county rivalry game against the Poplarville Hornets and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils was one sided. PRC’s only lead was at 3-0. After that Poplarville scored 45 unanswered points and clinched their first win of the season. Maurice Travis had game high three touchdowns, two on...
Picayune Item
No. 9 Gulf Coast breaks in new field Sunday
PERKINSTON — The No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team expects a tough test Sunday when it plays its first real game on the new artificial turf at Bary Thrash Field. Patrick & Henry Community College visits Perk for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game will be...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09/02/22)
Highlights from Gautier, East Central Vancleave, SSC, and Biloxi. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier vs...
Picayune Item
Lady Blue Devils no match for the Hawks
On Thursday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils volleyball team (2-6) lost in three sets to the Hancock Hawks (12-5). The set scores were as follows: 25-8, 25-5 and 25-9. In the first set the Hawks displayed just how aggressive they can play offensively. They had a knack...
FNF: Levi has big night in Bogalusa’s 44-21 win over Franklinton
Highlights of Friday's action between Franklinton and Bogalusa featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Picayune Item
Former Item publisher passes
Tom Andrews, former publisher of the Picayune Item, has passed away this week, according to an announcement issued by the Mississippi Press Association. Andrews had a 30 year career in the newspaper industry, all of which was with the Item. He started that career as a salesman in July of 1978 and was later promoted to sales manager. In the late 1990s he was named publisher of the Picayune Item, a position he held until Aug. of 2010.
Picayune Item
Cities, county collecting water for Jackson
Bottled water is being collected to assist those being affected by a water shortage in the city of Jackson. According to news agencies, the tap water supply in the state’s capital city due to flooding and failing water treatment systems. Pearl River County Economic Development Project Manager Christy Goss...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
WDAM-TV
The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
Deputies reported they found the horses living in deplorable conditions. Robert Henry runs for 4 touchdowns in Bobcats' blowout win. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. 6pm Headlines 9/1. Updated: 18...
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
Picayune Item
Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital
Shelby Rith Martin Morella and Jrett Mitchell Morella II of Carriere, announce the birth of their daughter, Nevayah Claire Morella, born on Aug. 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital. Taylor Dawn Winkel and Aaron Paul Owens of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Lucile Owens, born on Aug....
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two women in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 3. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. at Forest Glen Apartments on Country Club Road. A woman was taken to a local hospital […]
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Picayune Item
Auditorium still under construction
Construction projects within the Pearl River County School District are nearing completion. Pearl River Central School District Chief Operations Officer T.J said the remaining project include the auditorium on the Carriere campus, concession stands, new facility and new locker room constructions. The Board approved this project for their 2023 FY budget.
Deputies: 8 pounds of meth found with Alabama men
Two men from the Mobile, Alabama area are awaiting charges in St. Tammany Parish after deputies found more than eight pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
WDAM-TV
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers. According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41,...
Picayune Item
Lake project may get push from economic development director
Efforts to construct the lake project set to be constructed in the middle part of Pearl River County may get a shot in the arm. During the last Board of Supervisors meeting, District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday asked Pearl River County Economic Development District Director Lindsay Ward to follow up on that project, which has lost some steam over the past year. Holliday said the county spent a lot of money on getting the project where it is, which included a study by the University of Southern Mississippi’s Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and a conceptual plan designed by Dungan Engineering. The project has been in discussions since about 2000, according to previous coverage. It is proposed to be about 900 acres and plans indicate it will include recreation aspects such as camping. Attempts to get the required permits from the Corps of Engineers have so far been unsuccessful, previous coverage states. Previous estimates show the project would cost about $10 million, and any effort to apply for grants or other funding is not possible without the permit.
