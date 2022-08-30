ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio Quarterback to old team: “I’m going to F*** them up”

By AP, John Lynch
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night.

“I’m going to (expletive) them up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to what Frelund said on a podcast.

Frelund, who works as a analytics analyst for the NFL Network, shared a story during the “Around the NFL” podcast with Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal about a brief conversation she had with Mayfield at Bank of America Stadium.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, like, go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” Frelund said with a laugh. “… Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re like ready.’ He was like, ’I’m gonna bleep them up.”

When contacted on Tuesday about a request to speak with Mayfield, the Panthers public relations department referred all comments to the quarterback’s media availability later this week.

The Panthers were off Tuesday.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Frelund confirmed the exchange, but said she was trying to be supportive of Mayfield and shouldn’t have disclosed what she called a private conversation.

“I was trying to defend Baker,” Frelund said. “He’s in a good spot now and is primed for success. … I was showing effusive support for a person who had a really rough offseason.”

Mayfield has been known to make some inflammatory comments during his four seasons with the Browns, and it’s no secret the team’s decision to pursue and trade for Deshaun Watson didn’t sit well with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.

The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers on July 6 and agreed to pay $10.5 million of his contract.

Mayfield has been careful in choosing his words when talking about the Browns since his arrival in Carolina.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment there,’’ Mayfield said last week after being selected as the Panthers’ Week 1 starter. “I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything. It will.’’

Mayfield wouldn’t say what he’ll do against the Browns, adding “I’m not going to premeditate anything. Once I step inside the lines, I’m a competitor.’’

Panthers center Bradley Bozeman said Mayfield is a fiery competitor, but “someone you want to play for.”

WTRF- 7News

Big Red stomp out the Lions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Steubenville continue their winning steak, taking down Archbishop Carroll. Big Red host the Lions on Saturday. It was a battle on both offense and defense. The Lions lead 8-7 going into halftime. Big Red did not let the Lions lead for long. They came back to win 29-14. Making their running record […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond

I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I'm planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I'm unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don't hear from me much over the weekend, you'll know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio clerk refuses to sell man cigarette, shots fired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn't sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Park Tackles Bulls

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 2-0 with their 42-12 win over Brashear. Quarterback Brett Phillips threw for a pair of scores and ran for another. Park will visit 2-1 Villa Angela-St. Joseph next week.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Joshua Gamble charged following wife’s death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin tells 7NEWS that Joshua Gamble, 37, has been charged with Murder and Tampering With Evidence. The charges follow the death of Joshua Gamble's wife, Tina Gamble, 57, Sunday night in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. Joshua Gamble is currently placed in the […]
SMITHFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WHEELING, WV
