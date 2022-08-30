Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team pulled James E. Stephens out of the water, Obetz Police Department Chief J. Michael Confer said.

Stephens was reportedly fishing when he dove into the water to rescue his dog who had jumped in, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

The 50-year-old was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition on Monday, and the sheriff’s office said he was pronounced dead just before noon on Tuesday.

Stephens’ dog survived, the sheriff’s office said.

