Columbus, OH

Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette

By Maeve Walsh
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette.

On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect then began shooting at the cashier, who narrowly avoided being hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or ipruitt@columbuspolice.org. Tips can be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

