ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rising temperatures, climate change may lead to increase in kidney stones, doctor says

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqEsp_0hbNxi8f00

Rising temperatures, climate change may lead to increase in kidney stones, doctor says 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the heat wave continues, doctors are warning people about a potential danger many aren't aware of - kidney stones. Rising temperatures increase the risk of people developing kidney stones.

Already, more than a half million people end up in emergency departments every year because of painful kidney stones and doctors are expecting to see more

Even with the continued heat wave and temperatures in the 90s, the bikers and bladers are still out on Columbus Boulevard.

Among the potential medical issues related to hot weather is an increased risk for kidney stones

"On a scale from 1 to 10 probably a nine or 10, it's bad," Chase Carucci, a kidney stone patient, said. "It's probably the worst pain you could ever have."

Dr. Gregory Tasian, a urologist at CHOP, has been studying and treating kidney stones for years.

"We did discover that the risk of presenting with a stone after high heat days is greater in men than women," Dr. Tasian said.

It's estimated one in 10 people will have a kidney stone in their lives.

Doctors say the link to heat is related to people getting dehydrated.

"When that happens, your urine volume drops," Dr. Tasian said. "As your urine volume drops, a lot of those minerals that are existing in the urine such as calcium and oxalate and phosphorus become more concentrated. So that when it becomes more concentrated, that urine becomes more supersaturated, meaning that a stone is more likely to form."

He says kidney stones can be caused by a variety of issues, including genetics and they have become epidemic. He thinks the trend will continue because of the weather.

"Climate change is expected to cause catastrophic events in terms of extreme weather events and infectious disease with human health," Dr. Tasian said.

Towanna Atkinson, who has a history of kidney stones, is following the doctor's advice to drink lots of water on these hot summer days.

"Two gallons in the course of a day. And I try get a little extra in there," Atkinson said.

Doctors say drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways to prevent summertime kidney stones.

Also, once you have had a kidney stone, there's a 50% chance of developing another one within the next five years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Made in America Festival organizers tackling security, public health concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is gearing up for the annual Made in America music festival. Thousands of people are expected to be in town to see some of music's biggest stars.Organizers of Made in America are tackling two fronts this Labor Day Weekend -- security and public health concerns as tens of thousands are expected to pack the Parkway. City health officials are warning everyone to avoid skin-to-skin contact because of monkeypox.Unlike the Fourth of July fireworks show, Made in America is a ticketed and totally enclosed event.It starts with a security checkpoint, where guests will get their tickets scanned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phil Murphy announces more disaster relief funding for those affected by Ida in New Jersey

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the Philadelphia region -- turning the Vine Street Expressway into a river - and flooding many neighborhoods. In South Jersey, homes were ripped apart after a powerful tornado touched down in Gloucester County. Many of those homeowners are still displaced as construction continues. On Thursday in Hillsborough, New Jersey, which also suffered catastrophic storm damage, Gov. Phil Murphy recognized many people are still trying to recover and made this announcement:"We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD community development block grant disaster recovery funds, which New Jersey was awarded three months ago," Murphy said. Those funds will be used for a variety of purposes, including helping homeowners restore damaged homes, and supplementing rental housing costs for low-income families.And that includes zero-interest loans for rental property owners to make repairs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Attorney says family from Sesame Place incident is "tired of talking" after not meeting with CEO

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  The family of two young Black girls that appeared to be snubbed by a costumed character at Sesame Place in Bucks County earlier this year says all options are on the table after the CEO of SeaWorld didn't attend a meeting this week, the family's lawyer said in a release on Friday. The CEO of SeaWorld, the parent company of Sesame Place, was supposed to meet with Jodi Brown in her family on Tuesday, but the CEO didn't show, according to a release. The CEO allegedly promised in August that a meeting with the Brown family would eventually...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Holiday weekend expected to see increased traffic, close to pre-pandemic levels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Holiday travel is expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels in the Philadelphia region this weekend. Chopper 3 was over the roads Friday afternoon.CBS3 saw heavy traffic, especially heading down the shore.Drivers are getting some relief at the pump.Gas prices have dropped for 11 consecutive weeks.However, they are still about 20% higher than last labor day.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.87, down 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.80, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.Analysts say declines in global oil prices and modest demand helped ease prices from the all-time records set in mid-June, but they warn that the upcoming hurricane season poses risks to oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and large coastal refineries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Summer of Swing in full motion at Morris Arboretum through end of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are so many of us that get a little down knowing summer is coming to an end. But at the Morris Arboretum, they have a way to keep those spirits high. "Every time you sit on a swing, you feel like you're six or seven years old. Especially in these huge trees, you feel like a little kid," Bryan Thompson-Nowak said. This summer may be flying by, but at the Morris Arboretum, their Summer of Swing is still in motion. Where in plain sight, or tucked away, you can spot swings of all sizes. Each one is meant for you to pump your feet and take a peek through the leaves and branches that live on the 92 acres. "The things we have here are these massive trees and a lot of these trees people walk past every day. So we wanted to draw people in, look up and engage with the swings and get engaged with nature and trees," Thompson-Nowak said. There are 10 swing sites in total. Each swing with a different length rope for the bigs and littles. The swings will be around until the end of September. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Camden City School District begins push to re-enroll disengaged students from pandemic

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A push to get kids to come back to school. Camden City School District went door to door on Friday to promote the district's new "each one, reach one" initiative.The goal is to re-enroll students who became disengaged and decided to leave school during the COVID-19 pandemic.The district is hoping the students will consider going back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Stones#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Genetics#Diseases#General Health
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Storm chances for remainder of Labor Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a spectacular Saturday, attention turns to the west, where a cold front slowly approaches. On Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day and isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly north and west of the I-95 corridor. Carry the umbrella on Labor Day. By Monday morning, the front is passing overhead with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms across the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. During the afternoon, showers and storms spread eastward over Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey. Some storms may produce brief, heavy downpours.Monday night the front has stalled south of the area with periods of heavy rain through Tuesday morning. Rainfall in some areas could reach 1 to 2 inches. Any steady rain would be beneficial towards easing the drought conditions across the Philly region.Rain tapers off on Tuesday with slow clearing on Wednesday morning. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vacationers headed to Jersey Shore for Labor Day Weekend to enjoy unofficial end of summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Earlier this summer, an online poll named Ocean City as New Jersey's favorite beach of 2022, and the crowds that Eyewitness News saw on Friday, all are agreeing. The Ocean City boardwalk is filled with excited families as they come down the shore to celebrate Labor Day Weekend. "We're going to the beach and then after the beach for a few hours we're going to go to Play Land's Castaway Cove," one person said. With umbrellas and chairs in hand, people from all over New Jersey to as far as England are visiting the shore. "I love it," Ocean City vacationer...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New documentary shines light on addiction by telling one Philadelphia family's story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day to recognize the people and families impacted by addiction. Coinciding with National Recovery Month in September, a new documentary is coming out featuring a Philadelphia family struggling with addiction.Shining a light on addiction and recovery. It's a difficult journey that's usually kept in the shadows. But this family and the filmmaker want everyone to know there's nothing to be ashamed of and that with love and commitment, the darkness can be lifted.Scenes from the new documentary, "Our American Family," about a Philadelphia family's struggle with addiction.The film centers on Nicole, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Ida 1 Year Later: What PennDOT's doing to prevent future flooding on Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One year ago, devastating flooding swept through communities along the Schuylkill River, including Manayunk. The river merged with the canal and water surged into Main Street buildings and homes.Just a few miles away, those same floodwaters knocked out a critical pump station that normally keeps water out of the Vine Street Expressway. Without the pumps, the expressway filled with water like a bowl."One year since Ida, I can't believe it happened," Rasham Shah said. "I can't believe that -- we never would've thought that this much water would've come up from the Schuylkill."Logan Square residents are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Mastriano, Oz

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited outside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania."He's my favorite, America first," Laura Watson said.Adam Wallace drove up from Cherry Hill."We have to support because they're trying to crush the whole pro-America and pro-Trump movement," Wallace said. This was Trump's first rally since the FBI seized classified documents from his home in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia opens memorial garden dedicated to overdose victims through September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It recognizes the people and families impacted by addiction and is a day of memorial to the millions of lives lost. Philadelphia has a new garden on JFK Boulevard dedicated to overdose victims. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was Wednesday. The garden is located outside the Municipal Services Building."This garden is intended to spread awareness about this crisis and to demonstrate the love that persists for those who have tragically been lost," Mayor Jim Kenney said. Notes and names are now scattered around the garden with messages from grieving loved ones."My brother wasn't just a drug...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

With Salute2Service, Vietnam War vet doing his part to fight food insecurity in Bucks County

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Back to school can be an especially difficult time for parents living paycheck to paycheck. On Tuesday night, more than 400 families turned out for a backpack giveaway in Bristol Township.The event was organized by a local veteran who also hosts a weekly food pantry in Bucks County. The need is often closer than you may think."It's kind of masked in the fact that we are here in Bucks County," Rodney Wyatt of Salute2Service, said, "but I see it every day."Wyatt is doing what he has done every Tuesday night for nearly eight years, getting...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware State University professor speaks on the significance of the Biden address in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is speaking in Philadelphia Thursday evening at Independence Hall in Old City. The historic site is the birthplace of democracy and is the backdrop for Biden's prime-time speech. The president is expected to focus on what he calls the Battle for the Soul of the Nation. The choice of Philadelphia seems strategic as there are two high-profile midterm elections in Pennsylvania this November. The eyes of the nation will be watching Biden as he takes the stage on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. CBS3 spoke with Dr. Donna Patterson, chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Boys Choir looking to expand after pausing auditions during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Boys Choir is expanding. And they need some new voices after taking a two-year pause from auditions during the pandemic."I'll Be There" has always been an amazing cover song, but this version is special.  The Philadelphia Boys Choir recorded the cover of the tune in the studio 10 years ago and many of these young men have either moved up or moved on.  "We need members every year," artistic director and conductor Jeffrey Smith said. "Their voices don't stay Soprano or Alto forever, so each year maybe 30 kids or so have to move on."When...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
75K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy