Tipp City, OH

dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
DAYTON, OH
Tipp City, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Get Flowery with Huber Heights Floral!

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Stop and smell the roses with Huber Heights Floral. Nazila Tatashadze, owner of Huber Heights Floral, shared the many gifts and trends that their shop offers. Offering beautiful arrangements, corsages for school dances, forever roses and Evil Eye accessories. Additionally, they have Forever Roses, and...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
FOX59

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unity at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’

A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mother turns tragedy into hope after losing son

She is on mission to help others work through their grief. The death of a child is often a loss so devastating to a parent that many find it difficult to move beyond the tremendous grief they feel. Hope Reger of Xenia gave birth to two sons – Brian and...
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

SICSA Shares Our Pet of the Week: Phoebe!

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means we get to see our Pet of the Week. Coming from SICSA, sweet Phoebe is looking for a fur-ever home. Kaitlin Becraft, SICSA Outreach and Education Manager, said Phoebe has a sweet demeanor and loves people, but doesn’t love other dogs quite as much. She likes to be the center of attention, and with that cute face – it’s clear she deserves all the love in the world!
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Community Gem: Englewood woman founder of ‘Library for Africa’

An Englewood woman who is also former educator is crossing oceans to provide people with access to books. Veleta Jenkins, a former English teacher at Dayton Job Corps, is the founder and CEO of Library for Africa, which she co-founded with her former student, Darius Ricks, with the goal of constructing a public library in Liberia while also promoting literacy in the local area.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon today

Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel Thursday afternoon ahead of Labor Day weekend. The discount will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. There are nearly a dozen Circle K locations in the Miami Valley, including stores in Moraine, Dayton, Xenia...
DAYTON, OH

